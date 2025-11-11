Want to listen in with the Wicked: For Good soundtrack? Here's what to know.

When Does the Wicked For Good Soundtrack Come Out? Release Info, How to Listen

We’re in the home stretch to see the next chapter of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) grand adventure on the big screen — but what about fans who want to listen along with the official soundtrack?

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on November 21, starring Erivo, Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and more. With so much musical talent in the cast, the film’s official soundtrack also features the vocals of all those stars adapting the iconic tracks from the Wicked musical, as well as a couple of brand-new originals created for the film.

When does the Wicked: For Good soundtrack come out? Fans wanting to listen in to the soundtrack for Wicked: For Good can do so on digital and physical media formats on November 21, 2025. The soundtrack release is timed perfectly with the film’s opening day.

How to listen to the Wicked: For Good soundtrack? The Wicked: For Good soundtrack goes wide everywhere on November 21. It will be available on major digital platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, as well as available in physical media with deluxe vinyl releases and more — all on November 21. The album is available to pre-save now on digital services.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good is the second installment in the big screen adaptation of Wicked, the acclaimed stage musical with music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and is the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz, picking up with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices that played out in the first film.

Wicked: For Good Soundtrack Track Listing

1. "Every Day More Wicked" Wicked Movie Cast and Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande — 4:49

2. "Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier" Ariana Grande and Wicked Movie Cast featuring Michelle Yeoh — 5:23

3. "No Place Like Home" Cynthia Erivo — 3:51

4. "The Wicked Witch of the East" Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater — 3:23

5. "Wonderful" Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo — 4:45

6. "I'm Not That Girl" (Reprise) Ariana Grande — 2:11

7. "As Long As You're Mine" Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey — 4:07

8. "No Good Deed" Cynthia Erivo — 3:50

9. "March of the Witch Hunters" Wicked Movie Cast and Ethan Slater — 2:36

10. "The Girl in the Bubble" Ariana Grande — 3:41

11. "For Good" Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Check out the official movie website for Wicked: For Good right here. The film opens on November 21 in theaters everywhere.