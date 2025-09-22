When Does The Voice Start? (Fall 2025)
Here's everything fans should know about The Voice's latest season.
After months of teaser trailers, behind-the-scenes updates, and one unforgettable Coaches' performance featuring Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg, there's only one question on every fan's mind:
When is the Season 28 premiere of The Voice?
The answer? Sooner than you think!
Here's when The Voice starts in fall 2025 (Season 28)
You're going to want to be on your couch at precisely 8/7c on Monday, September 22 — that's when The Voice returns with its Season 28 premiere! Things kick off with a two-hour episode of Blind Auditions. Episodes air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC. And if you miss the broadcast, Peacock will have the episodes the day after they air.
RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works
Fans have been ready for the new season for weeks — and the Coaches have been, too. Read more details, below:
The Voice Season 28 Coaches are ready for the competition to begin
Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg aren't letting the pressure of the competition get to them. In fact, they're having a blast together, as the below exchange demonstrates.
In a recent roundtable Coaches' chat before the start of the season, Horan asked McEntire if she believes in astrology. After she said yes, Horan inquired about her sign.
"Aries — March 28," McEntire said.
"What's that known for?" Horan asked.
"Brilliancy," McEntire quipped, making Horan and Bublé laugh.
RELATED: NBC Page Reunites with Niall Horan 8 Years After First Meeting Him for Her Make-A-Wish
Horan had one more word to describe the Queen of Country: "Legendary-ness," he said, smiling.
RELATED: Reba McEntire Made the Sweetest Joke About Rex Linn's Competitive Side: "Don't Tell..."
In a July behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Season 28, fans caught a glimpse of Bublé's secret weapon: custom-made socks embroidered with McEntire's face.
"These are the finest socks ever," Bublé said as he showed off his custom-made socks with McEntire's face all over them. "Look at how beautiful… they're smiling at you."
Then, the 49-year-old father of four delivered a spot-on impression of the Happy's Place star to show that he really means business in Season 28.
RELATED: Snoop Dogg Beautifully Harmonizes with Reba, Niall, & Bublé: Hear His Singing Voice
"Hey Mike, I'm gonna beat you," Bublé said in his best Southern accent.
But will he prevail? Tune in this season to find out.