When Does The Voice End in 2025? Finale Date, Performers, Details

Here's everything you need to know about The Voice Season 28 Live Finale.

Believe it or not, we are only a couple weeks away from crowning the next winner of The Voice! Season 28 has been a fun one, with plenty of heartwarming performances, hilarious pranks, and feel-good comebacks, but at the end of the day, it is a competition, and only one Artist can win.

One Artist, and one Coach. Will reigning champion Michael Bublé get his desired three-peat, or will returning champion Niall Horan reclaim the title? Could country queen Reba McEntire prove why she's the boss, or will Snoop Dogg's Gangster Holy Ghost lift him across the finish line first? There's only one way to find out, and that's by tuning in.

And, of course, by voting! While the Coaches have had most of the power up until this point, the winner of The Voice is determined by popular vote, so make sure you have an account on NBC.com/VoiceVote or the official Voice app on your smartphone so you can cast a ballot for the Artist you like the most. In the meantime, here's everything we know so far about what to expect during the two-part Live Finale of The Voice Season 28:

The Voice Live Finale airs on NBC December 15 and 16

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Top 6 Artists will give their Finale performances live on NBC at 9/8c on Monday, December 15, at which point voting will open online and on the app and stay open until early Tuesday morning, December 16.

The results show airs the next night, Tuesday, December 16, at 9/8c, and will feature performances from some very special guests, including seven-member girl group XG and singer-songwriter Khalid. You don't want to miss it, but if you need to relive either episode, both will be available to stream the day after they air via Peacock.

The Voice Season 29 starts in February 2026

When The Voice: Battle of Champions (Season 29) airs in 2026, it will truly be shaking things up, changing everything from the format to the number of Coaches (only three)! Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend all return to a totally revamped show that fans should be really excited about.

The season premieres on Monday, February 23, 2026 and will drop its second and third episodes on Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c and Thursday, February 26 at 8/7c before sticking to its regular schedule of airing every Monday at 9/8c.