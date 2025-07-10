The Paper: Peacock Sets Super-Sized Premiere Date for New Series Set in The Office Universe

The documentary crew that followed around our fan favorites at Dunder Mifflin is back to work at a Midwestern newspaper office, and now we finally know when we’ll get to see what they’ve been filming for The Paper.

Peacock has confirmed The Paper, the new series set in the same universe as Emmy-winning The Office, will premiere on Thursday, September 4 exclusively on Peacock. Even better? The premiere drop will be super-sized with four new episodes for fans to stream on premiere day. After that, two new episodes will drop every Thursday through September 25.

The series looks to bring back the formula that made The Office such a mainstay for fans, with the fictional documentary crew leaving behind the paper industry for the newspaper industry this time around. The subject of the new series is a historic Midwestern newspaper, and the publisher (played by Domhnall Gleeson) who is desperately trying to revive it. Even better news for The Office fans? At least one familiar face is set to return, as Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez) will be a series regular on The Paper.

Esmeralda ( Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

Who stars in The Paper on Peacock?

Series regulars for The Paper include Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office). Guest stars slated to show up in Season 1 include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan.

On the creative side, The Paper is created, written, and executive produced by original The Office producer Greg Daniels, along with Michael Koman (Nathan for You).

How to stream The Office right now

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez), Gabe Lewis (Zach Woods), and Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery) appear in The Office Season 8 Episode 10 "Christmas Wishes" . Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

If you just can’t wait until September to get back into the world of The Office, don’t worry, the original series is streaming on Peacock right now. Peacock also has several seasons of extended "Super Fan" episodes of the original The Office series, which add several minutes of unused materials (from jokes, extra scenes, and brand new cold opens) bringing new life to the classic episodes you know and love.