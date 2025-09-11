Season 7 of the award-winning daytime talk show starts sooner than you think.

When Does the New Season of The Kelly Clarkson Show Start?

For the past six seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show has given daytime viewers everything they could want in a talk show: Unforgettable guests, incredible music performances, and plenty of moments that only Host Kelly Clarkson could deliver.

Good news: New episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show are right around the corner!

In fact, filming is already underway for Season 7 — Clarkson and her crew began filming in New York City on September 8. But when will the new season finally premiere?

Season 7 is just a few weeks away: The Kelly Clarkson Show comes back on Monday, September 29.

For the entire first week, Clarkson will spotlight the courageous men and women who rescued campers from the flood that ravaged Texas in July.

The show's official press release previews what viewers can expect when Clarkson and her team return to daytime television:

"This season, fans can look forward to more entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular 'Kellyoke' segment, where Clarkson highlights extraordinary emerging and established artists and delivers show-stopping covers of hits spanning every genre, backed by her band, Y'All," it reads. "Clarkson has performed more than 800 genre-spanning covers, from current chart-toppers to timeless classics, earning millions of views online and accolades from the original artists themselves."

Clarkson has singlehandedly been responsible for some of the best covers of all time thanks to her commitment to bringing Kellyoke to life nearly every episode — and thankfully, Season 7 won't be any different.

Which celebrities will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7?

Jack Black and Tanner on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 123. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

An all-star lineup of celebrities is scheduled to join Clarkson in the studio this year.

Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, and more are all scheduled to stop by in the new season.

How can fans attend tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Attending a live taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show is as easy as requesting tickets to filming dates.

Interested fans should click here for all pertinent ticket information.