NBA on NBC: When Does the Full NBA Schedule Release? Everything to Know

It’s a full-court press toward the start of the NBA season, which means it’s time to get down to details. Of course we’re talking the really important stuff — like team matchups, game dates, and times — that will round out the schedule for the full 2025-2026 broadcast calendar when the NBA on NBC tips off this fall.

The action all begins on Tuesday, October 21, with an epic season-opening doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. It’s a two-game tip-off dish that features reigning champs the Oklahoma City Thunder playing host to the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET; followed at 10 p.m. ET by the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thankfully, it won’t be long before we know those same kind of scheduling nuggets for every single NBA on NBC game set to air during the 2025-2026 season — so let’s take closer peek at what we can expect.

Donovan Mitchell, #45, of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Jeff Haynes/NBAE/Getty Images

When does the NBA schedule release for the NBA on NBC? Thursday, August 14 is when fans can get a look at the full line-up of NBA on NBC games this season.

Beyond the NBA Tip-Off broadcast on October 21, we actually do know a few more facts about a handful of featured matchups that are coming to NBC and Peacock this season. But before we get into that, let’s answer the big question on everyone’s mind: When will the full schedule release for the NBA on NBC for the entire 2025-2026 season?

The answer is soon — as in, Thursday, August 14. That’s when the NBA and NBC Sports will unveil the new season’s complete slate of matchups and game dates (and times), spanning from the opening October 21 tipoff doubleheader all the way to the end of the regular season.

What NBA games have already been scheduled for the NBA on NBC?

Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis, scores over Detroit Pistons, Paul Reed, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 12, 2024. Photo: Matthew J Lee/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

On top of the Rockets-Thunder and Warriors-Lakers doubleheader to begin the season on October 21, let's take a look at what else we know (so far) about the games that have been announced as part of the NBA on NBC this fall.

Peacock NBA Monday will debut with an exclusive streaming doubleheader on Monday, October 27, featuring Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s second game will find Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, with tipoff time set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Looking farther ahead, NBC Sports also has shared plans for an epic NBA first: A quadrupleheader broadcast that packs in four games in a row, all presented on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 19, 2026) and filled with wall-to-wall star power that stretches from early afternoon all the way into prime time.

Here’s how the schedule breaks down for NBC Sports’ January 19, 2026 quartet of back-to-back-to-back-to-back games:

1 p.m. ET — Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks (Peacock exclusive)

2:30 p.m. ET — Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBC/Peacock)

5 p.m. ET — Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks (NBC/Peacock)

8:00 p.m. ET — Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (NBC/Peacock)

What to know about the NBA on NBC and Peacock

All through the upcoming regular season, NBC Sports will feature up to 100 NBA games -— including five games each week for portions of the season — on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

Beginning on October 28, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will serve up NBA action across time zones, with weekly doubleheader games on both NBC and Peacock. For NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented on most Tuesdays, while an 8 p.m. PT game will air on NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. And no matter which time zone you’re in, both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

After the end of the NFL season, Sunday Night Basketball will tip off beginning on Sunday, February 1 of 2026 — right on time to fill the time slot left vacant by the season-ending finish of Sunday Night Football. Game coverage on both NBC and Peacock each week will begin with an hour-long on-site studio program — and, on select Sundays, the coverage will feature doubleheaders.

NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics will bring a pause to Sunday Night Basketball on February 8 and February 15, before the action picks up again on February 22 and continues through April 5.

