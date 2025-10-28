Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

When Does The Bad Guys 2 Stream on Peacock? Premiere Date Revealed

Lock up the jewels (we're looking at you Louvre)! After debuting in theaters this August, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 is about ready to make its streaming debut on Peacock.

Helmed by returning director Pierre Perifel, co-directed by JP Sans, and based on the New York Times bestselling children’s graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys 2 follows a crackerjack crew of animal criminals who, after the events of 2022's The Bad Guys (now streaming on Peacock), now find themselves reformed, doing their very best to become standup guys. According to the synopsis, they're "trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls."

When does The Bad Guys 2 make its streaming debut on Peacock? The Bad Guys 2 streams exclusively on Peacock beginning November 21, 2025. If you're looking to tee it up nicely, 2022's The Bad Guys is ready to stream right now on Peacock, along with some extra bad (meaning good, in this case) bonus content.

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) in DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 (2025). Photo: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Who stars in The Bad Guys 2?

Returning from the 2022 film is an all-star crew of vocal actors, including Sam Rockwell (Mr. Wolf), Marc Maron (Mr. Snake), Awkwafina (Ms. Tarantula), Craig Robinson (Mr. Shark), Anthony Ramos (Mr. Piranha), Richard Ayoade (Professor Marmalade), and Zazie Beetz (Diane Foxington, aka The Crimson Paw).

Talented newcomers include The Bad Girls themselves: Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, Maria Bakalova as Pigtail, and Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne as Doom.

Can The Bad Guys find a good way out of their unfortunate entanglement with The Bad Girls? Find out November 21, exclusively on Peacock!

The Bad Guys 2 isn’t the only new movie coming to Peacock in November, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hitting Peacock November 7, and Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 streaming November 14.

Stream The Bad Guys 2 exclusively on Peacock beginning November 21, 2025. Visit the official The Bad Guys 2 movie site here.