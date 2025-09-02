Here's When Sheinelle Jones Returns to TODAY (September 2025 Update)

Sheinelle Jones is set to come back to Studio 1A. Here's when.

It's official: Sheinelle Jones is coming back to TODAY.

The longtime co-host will make her return to Studio 1A on Friday, September 5.

On her first day back, Jones will be part of a candid conversation with TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie as she opens up about the death of her husband of 17 years, Uche Ojeh. In the interview, Jones will open up about how she and her three children are mourning the loss of Ojeh, explain why she calls her experience a "beautiful nightmare," and deliver a message of hope for any viewers who are facing their own personal struggles.

It will be a moment TODAY fans will not want to miss.

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh smile on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Jones has been absent from TODAY for over nine months, last appearing in December 2024. The 47-year-old revealed in January that she would be continuing to take time off from the morning show due to "a family health matter."

On May 23, it was confirmed Ojeh had died at the age of 45 after a battle with brain cancer. It was news Jones' TODAY family covered live on air.

"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person," Guthrie told viewers during the May 23 broadcast. "We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life."

That same day, Jones broke her silence on social media with a simple message:

"Thank you, for all of your love and support. ❤️," she wrote.

Dylan Dreyer updates fans on Sheinelle Jones

Dylan Dreyer updates fans on Sheinelle Jones

Fellow TODAY co-anchor Dylan Dreyer gave an update on Jones in July, telling Access Hollywood Jones was fully in "mom mode" as she and her children navigate Ojeh's passing.

"You know, she's in 'mom mode' right now," Dreyer said. "She has three young kids that she has to care for. It's a really tough time for the family. We're all there to support her in any way we can, and she's just taking the time she needs to spend with those kids."

Jones and Ojeh share three children: a son named Kayin, born in August 2009, and twins: a son named Uche and a daughter named Clara, born in July 2012.

"I can't even imagine what they're going through — what she's going through — and she's just being strong for them," Dreyer said in the same interview.

