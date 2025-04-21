When Does Poker Face Return with New Episodes for Season 2?

It’s fitting that a ramblin’ gal like Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) ended the first season of Peacock’s Poker Face pretty much in the same tough spot where she began. As the reluctant anti-hero detective at the center of the Rian Johnson-created sleuth series, she’s once again tasked with tapping her uncanny human lie-detector skills as Poker Face returns for its long-awaited Season 2. After all, her future’s pretty much a great big zero if she doesn’t.

Charlie’s larger story might be fun all its own, but the real delight in Poker Face is its ingenious reinvention, one gloriously twisty episode at a time, of the old-school “mystery of the week” format that hooked previous generations on TV classics like Columbo. Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi, the Knives Out film franchise) has made no secret of his admiration for the witty and addictive appeal of a good old-fashioned whodunnit, and with oodles of new mysteries and an enormous slate of celebrity guest stars, Peacock’s all-new Poker Face season is shaping up to super-size everything we already loved about it in the first place.

When does Season 2 of Poker Face premiere on Peacock? Season 2 of Poker Face premieres Thursday, May 8, exclusively on Peacock. The big event will include the all-at-once arrival of the first three episodes in Season 2, followed each Thursday by the appearance of a new single episode for the remainder of the season — and it’s all only on Peacock.

What can we expect from Season 2 of Poker Face?

The best way to tackle this question (by far!) is to dial up Peacock here and binge the full first season of Poker Face if you haven’t already done so (or, if it’s been a while, even if you have). Like Johnson’s Knives Out movies, Poker Face nails that magic balance between clever comedy and even clever-er “gotcha”-style mystery, all bundled in a story-of-the-week package that sweeps across a bigger, season-spanning plot.

Lyonne’s Charlier Cale character is the central figure that connects every Poker Face episode, and at the end of Season 1, she found herself narrowly escaping the clutches of one set of pursuing bad guys only to leap straight into a can’t-win situation with an entirely new big meanie (casino boss Beatrix Hasp, played by Hollywood legend Rhea Perlman). In true free-spirited Charlie Cale fashion, she decides in the Season 1 finale to once more hit the road rather than stick around and work for a scummy would-be blackmailer, which means she’ll be racking up even more highway miles in Season 2 while meeting a slew of quirky new faces at every stop.

Season 1 of Poker Face already featured a cross-country road trip’s worth of awesome celebrity guest appearances — but the list of famous faces set to show up all throughout Season 2 is positively mindboggling. From B.J. Novak (The Office) to Wicked star Cynthia Erivo to Breaking Bad royalty Giancarlo Esposito (and way, way beyond), more than three dozen star standouts will play a role in Charlie’s nomadic crime-solving story this season!

Strap in for the return of Poker Face beginning Thursday, May 8 on Peacock, including the first three installments in Season 2’s 12-episode total. After that, Poker Face will settle into its weekly Season 2 groove, debuting new episodes only on Peacock every Thursday.