When Does Nobody 2 Stream on Peacock? Premiere Date Revealed

Hutch is back, and his vacation did not go as planned.

Need to punch up your vacation plans a bit? Fresh off its theatrical run, the action sequel Nobody 2 has locked in its Peacock premiere date. So, when can we all watch Bob Odenkirk fight his way through a family trip?

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is the sequel to the 2021 breakout hit that cast Odenkirk as a surprise action star, pulled back into his old life when his family is threatened. The sequel brings Odenkirk back into the fan favorite role of Hutch, an overworked assassin who takes his family on a beach vacation — only to stumble into a local conspiracy that will require him to punch and shoot his way out of all sorts of trouble once again.

Along with Odenkirk, the film stars Connie Nelson, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, RZA, Christopher Lloyd and Sharon Stone.

When does Nobody 2 make its streaming premiere on Peacock? Nobody 2 streams exclusively on Peacock beginning November 14, 2025.

Brady Mansell (Gage Munroe), Sammy Mansell (Paisley Cadorath), Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), David Mansell (Christopher Lloyd) and Becca Mansell (Connie Nielsen) in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto. Photo: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures

How long is Nobody 2? The film falls into the action movie sweet spot for run time, clocking in at a tight 89 minutes, just under an hour and a half.

Critics found a lot to like with Nobody 2, with the film “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 77 percent of positive reviews. Most noted its just as entertaining as the first movie, while the change of location to the beach setting made for plenty of clever new action set pieces and twists as viewers are introduced to more of Hutch’s family along the way.

Nobody 2 isn’t the only new movie coming to Peacock over the next several weeks, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hitting Peacock on November 7, and family adventure hit The Bad Guys 2 streaming on November 21.

Stream Nobody 2 exclusively on Peacock on November 14, 2025, and check out the official website for Nobody 2 right here.