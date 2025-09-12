When Does Action-Horror Sequel M3GAN 2.0 Stream on Peacock? Date, Everything to Know

M3GAN is back, and in just a couple of weeks she'll be on Peacock again.

Back in 2022, M3GAN arrived and promptly became one of the year's most talked-about genre movies, a comedy-horror romp packed with memorable moments and quotable lines. It took three years of waiting, but earlier this year, M3GAN and her friends returned in M3GAN 2.0, and things got even wilder.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, who also helmed the original film, M3GAN 2.0 brought back the fan-favorite killer robot (played physically by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) for an all-new adventure that toned down the horror, turned up the action, and gave the title character a reason to try and be a hero. Now, the sci-fi-laden flick is finally heading to streaming, and we've got the details right here.

When does M3GAN 2.0 stream on Peacock? Peacock announced that it will be the exclusive streaming home of M3GAN's latest adventure, and confirmed that M3GAN 2.0 will hit the service on September 26, just in time for Halloween.

But you won't just be able to catch the theatrical cut. Just like with the original M3GAN, Peacock will also be home to a new, unrated version of the sequel, which drops on the same day, so you can compare the two versions of the sequel and see which one you like better.

What is M3GAN 2.0?

Set two years after the first film, M3GAN 2.0 picks up on inventor Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) as they're trying to move on with their lives. Gemma's become an advocate for AI regulation and focused her inventions on more human needs, but the long shadow of M3GAN's rampage from the first movie still haunts her.

Things get worse when AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), a new robot based on M3GAN's stolen designs, goes rogue after she's activated for deadly missions by a secretive branch of the US government. Because she's seemingly now self-aware, AMELIA could do just about anything, including getting her hands on technology that will make her unstoppable. Faced with another killer robot who might destroy them along with the reset of human civilization, Gemma and Cady decide to reactivate M3GAN, setting up a robot showdown like no other.

M3GAN 2.0 streams on Peacock starting September 26, so if you're not a subscriber already, consider this your reminder to go sign up!