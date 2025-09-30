Jurassic World Rebirth Roars to Peacock in October: Premiere Date, Bonus Features & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Those giant prehistoric reptiles on your TV screen are definitely larger than they appear.

Stomping straight out of theaters and right into your living room, the dinosaurs of Jurassic World Rebirth have an October date with Peacock — and they’re closing distance fast.

The latest blockbuster entry in Universal Pictures' iconic Jurassic World franchise brought a terrifying new twist to moviegoers this past summer, featuring a new core cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend. Now Jurassic World Rebirth is on a ferocious collision course with NBCUniversal’s home streaming platform, all in the nick of time for Halloween.

When will Jurassic World Rebirth stream on Peacock? Mark Thursday, October 30, 2025 on your dino-disaster calendar, because that’s when Jurassic World Rebirth will makes its Peacock streaming premiere.

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Directed by sci-fi movie maestro Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp (Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man), Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the unleashed events of Jurassic World Dominion... but when dinosaurs are left to run wild as apex predators, five years can feel like an eternity.

Released in U.S. theaters on July 2, Rebirth follows an intrepid extraction team as they return to an abandoned island research complex in a quest to recover the DNA from a trio of colossal dinosaurs, all in the hope of unlocking a drug that promises miraculous and life-saving benefits for humanity.

Of course things don’t quite go according to plan as the team encounters the ferocious aftermath of a mammoth science experiment that’s been forsaken and left unsupervised. In a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face to face with a shocking and secret discovery — one that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Even more Jurassic World to explore: Stream the entire franchise on Peacock!

Why stop at just one Jurassic movie when you can stream all seven? Beginning on Saturday, November 1, Peacock is jumbo-sizing its Jurassic World streaming package, making all of the blockbuster films in the Jurassic World franchise available to stream all at once.

In addition to the feature films themselves, Peacock will also feature a full collection of primo bonus content and extras, from behind-the-scenes looks at the creative process to hilarious gag reels (and even some Steven Spielberg-approved Easter eggs!)

