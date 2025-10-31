When Does Reba McEntire's NBC Sitcom Happy’s Place Start Airing? (DETAILS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Reba McEntire's return to Happy's Place on NBC.

Get ready to raise a glass because the premiere of Happy's Place Season 2 is closer than you think.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

In the upcoming season of Happy's Place, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk are all returning for even more heartfelt moments and hilarious hijinks. Season 1 revealed a major family secret for Bobbie (McEntire) and Isabella (Escobedo) when they learned they're actually half-sisters, something their late father never shared with them. With this revelation, the two sisters have conquered obstacles and grown closer as they run their father's Knoxville tavern together, with the help of bartender Gabby (Peterson), accountant Steve (Castelblanco), jack-of-all-trades waiter Takoda (Black Elk), and chef Emmett (Linn).

Now back for its sophomore season, the NBC sitcom is set to unravel another "long-buried secret." As the official logline reads: "In Season 2, Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you're born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace."

So when can you tune in to all the action? Read on to find out when exactly Happy's Place starts again on NBC.

When do new episodes of Happy's Place start airing on NBC? Mark your calendars: Season 2 of Happy's Place premieres on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC.

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Where can you stream Happy's Place after episodes air on TV? New episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 will be available to stream on Peacock on Saturdays, the day after they air on NBC. While you wait for the new season to begin, you can stream all 18 episodes of Happy's Season 1 on Peacock right now.

Rex Linn teased that Bobbie and Emmett will be "together for a while" on Happy's Place

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The Happy's Place Season 1 finale had Emmett and Bobbie confronting whether they want to explore their feelings for each other. "I wanna tell Emmett how I feel, but I'm still a chicken," Bobbie tells Isabella in her office before Emmett walks in and asks if he can "pop in" to make sure she's safe at home for his "own peace of mind." The episode ends with Emmett and Bobbie smiling at each other, assuring everyone that they're "fine."

And don't worry, it's clear that Emmett and Bobbie's love story is far from over. In a sneak peek at Happy's Place Season 2, Bobbie gets the "nervous sweats" as she and Isabella talk about the idea of her asking Emmett out on a date. We then see a flirty glimpse from a scene where their fingers touch from across the bar.

Linn, who's been engaged to McEntire since December 2024, even teased that wedding bells could be in Bobbie and Emmett's future. "There's no way I deserve Bobbie, even though Emmett is a stud. I think we're going to be together for a while until Emmett screws it up. Or we might get married," Linn said with a smirk.

Between this budding romance, another mysterious secret, and loads of laughs, Happy's Place can't return soon enough.