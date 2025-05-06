When is the Found Season 2 Finale on NBC?

Found has been filled with twists, turns, and some pretty shocking revelations all throughout its second season. If we’re being honest, in fact, we’ve gotten so swept up in all the bombshells and intrigue that it’s kind of hard to believe NBC’s hit crime drama is suddenly so close to its Season 2 finish line.

How to Watch Watch Found Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Ace missing-persons specialist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her Mosely & Associates team have definitely dealt with some curve balls this season — whether it’s Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) playing mind games with his FBI captors or, in last week’s episode, the closing of a decade-long emotional circle for M&A investigator Margaret (Kelli Williams). It all points the way toward something big as Found’s Season 2 finale inches closer — so keep on scrolling to find out when (and how) to watch!

Margaret (Kelli Williams) in Found Season 2, Episode 18. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

When is the Season 2 finale of Found on NBC? The Season 2 finale episode of Found will air Thursday, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Every Found episode (except for the Season 1 pilot) follows a neat naming convention where each weekly installment puts its own specific twist on the series’ missing-persons formula. We’ve gotten episode titles like “Missing While Haunted” and “Missing While Manipulated,” and the Season 2 finale — titled “Missing While Dying” — isn’t exactly holding back when it comes to hinting at season-ending drama. Hmmm... Where could it all be heading?!

How can you watch past episodes of Found?

If you’re just getting up to speed on Found and its addictively binge-able blend of cat-and-mouse sleuth work, nuanced social observation, and psychological trauma, not to worry! There’s plenty of time to explore the series between now and the May 15 Season 2 finale.

Every episode of Found arrives on Peacock the day after it premieres on NBC, which means you can stream all of Season 1 (and most of Season 2!) in time to completely catch up with Gabi and the gang. Click here to get started!

