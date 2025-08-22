When Does Chicago Med Return in 2025? Season 11 Premieres…

Asher Tells Her Sister She Had to Give Her a Hysterectomy | Chicago Med | NBC

The One Chicago summer hiatus is almost over, which means one thing: New episodes of Chicago Med are right around the corner.

How to Watch Watch the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, October 1 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Here's everything fans should know about the return of your favorites from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

When does Chicago Med come back in 2025?

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and reserve your favorite spot on the couch: Chicago Med Season 11 premieres Wednesday, October 1 at 8/7c — only on NBC.

Nobody's more excited for the season premiere than the cast themselves. In a 2025 chat with NBC Insider, actor Luke Mitchell, who's portrayed Dr. Mitch Ripley since Season 9, spoke about how much he loves coming into work every day.

"[Chicago Med is] the best vibe I've ever experienced on a set, honestly," Mitchell revealed. "And that's really strange to say when you're coming into a show so far into its run. It's not what you'd expect. You'd almost expect ego or, I don't know, people that are just turning up to work for the sake of work. But everyone really enjoys turning up to work at Chicago Med. So yeah, it's just a joy. It's amazing to work with such different [co-stars]. Everyone is so different as an actor and their personalities, but everyone is also so humble, and down-to-earth, and giving. The whole thing is just a pleasure."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire and P.D. start?

Wednesday, October 1 will be a night of season premieres. After Chicago Med Season 11 kicks off, Chicago Fire fans will enjoy the first episode of Firehouse 51's 14th season, followed by the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D.

Just like last year, Chicago Med has the honor of kicking off One Chicago Wednesdays every week at 8/7c on NBC. The official schedule is as follows:

As always, fans shouldn't stress if they can't watch new episodes as they air. All episodes will be available to stream on demand the next day on Peacock.

