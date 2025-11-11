When Do The Voice Playoffs Start? The Remaining 2025 Schedule, Explained

We're going to be at The Voice's Season 28 Live Shows before we know it!

The Voice Season 28 has been moving at a breakneck pace. The Blind Auditions and Battles have already flown by. Now, we're halfway through the Knockouts, and it's only a matter of time before Playoffs start. Then, we have the highly-anticipated Live Shows, in which America's vote will determine the Artist who wins it all.

With so many new stages of the competition coming up, we figured now is a good time to refresh fans on the remaining Season 28 schedule. You won't want to miss a minute of the action, so be sure to mark these dates down and warm up your vocal chords.

Below, read everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes of The Voice for the rest of 2025.

The Voice's remaining 2025 schedule, explained (Season 28)

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

A quick reminder that new episodes of The Voice air only on Mondays right now at 9/8c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock. Tuesday episodes come back for one week only—during the week of Live Finale—but we have a few more things to get to before that.

First, we need to finish the Knockouts, which airs its final round on Monday, November 24. That's when fans will be able to vote for the Mic Drop winner. (If you're watching, you know the Knockouts introduced a new competition element called the Mic Drop button. Each Coach gets to press their Mic Drop button once for an Artist on their team who performs exceptionally well during Knockouts. Those four Artists will then compete for America's vote to be the Mic Drop winner—and that person gets to perform at the 2026 Rose Parade.)

After the Knockouts come the Playoffs, which air Monday, December 1 and Monday, December 8. After that comes the Live Shows on Monday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 16. Then, poof! That's it. The season is over.

But don't worry: The Voice Season 29 arrives in 2026 with an all-star Coach lineup: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine. Dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, Season 29 will have even more format changes and surprises that raise the stakes and keep fans on their toes. Stay connected to NBC Insider for more details.