When Do America's Got Talent Season 20 Live Shows Start? (DETAILS)

Here's when fans should tune in for the AGT 20 Quarterfinals.

There are still plenty of Auditions scheduled for America's Got Talent Season 20, but that doesn't mean fans shouldn't already be looking ahead to the crucial Live Shows.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 20 has been chaotic and unpredictable thus far, but things will get even wilder once the Live Shows begin. Acts tend to historically shine when the spotlight is biggest and all of America is watching them perform live.

Here's what the rest of the AGT Season 20 summer schedule looks like:

When do the AGT Live Shows begin?

Mark your calendars. The Season 20 Live Shows begin Tuesday, August 19, on NBC with the first episode of the AGT Quarterfinals. A Live Results show will then premiere the next night, on Wednesday, August 20.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 6 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

There will be four weeks of Quarterfinals Live Results episodes, which means fans will be treated to a full month of discovering which Acts have been working tirelessly to ensure their performances are top-notch and which will shrink under pressure.

Each new two-hour Quarterfinal episode will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, and each new one-hour Results show will air on Wednesdays at the same time — only on NBC.

As usual, all episodes of AGT will be available for next-day viewing on Peacock.

When do the AGT Semifinals and Finals begin?

The Boykinz appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, with a Results show the following evening.

Viewers will barely have enough time to catch their breath, as just one week later, on Tuesday, September 23, the Live Finals will air, setting up one of the most epic Results shows in history the following night.

During a May 15 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, longtime Judge Howie Mandel spoke about filming this season's Blind Auditions — even confessing that he used his Golden Buzzer on some of the most remarkable Acts in the show's history.

"I hit some Golden Buzzers which were the most emotional, wonderful, and probably the most surprising things that you will ever, ever see on television," Mandel said.

As of July 24, Mandel has only used one Golden Buzzer thus far (on 23-year-old New Orleans street performer Jourdan Blue), which means that there's still one more to go — and by his own admission, Mandel's second (and final) Golden Buzzer of the Auditions will be used on a truly special performance.

With just a few episodes of Auditions remaining, Mandel's final Golden Buzzer push could come at any moment.