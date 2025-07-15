All About Regis Philbin's Time of America's Got Talent (DETAILS)

When America's Got Talent premiered in 2005, it immediately captivated audience with its signature mix of the wacky, the weird, the inspirational and the awe-inspiring. And the man who kept the episodes running smoothly was none other than Host Regis Philbin, a stalwart of American television familiar to any viewers of the era.

When did Regis Philbin host AGT?

While Philbin only hosted AGT for one season, he left his mark on the show in many ways, setting the tone for hosts to come, always affable and professional, guiding the Acts through the whirlwind of the episodes with grace and ease. While the Judges had the difficult task of assigning winners and losers, pressing the X buzzers and sending Acts home crying, Philbin balanced their input with the Acts' performances with the needs of the camera and kept the audience in mind the whole time. It's a complicated and difficult task, and without his many years of experience, AGT as we know it today might not exist!

Philbin passed away from natural causes in 2020 at the age of 88.

Regis Philbin attends a press conference on his departure from "Live with Regis and Kelly" at ABC Studios on November 17, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Regis Philbin's legendary career

Philbin was truly a legend of the medium. Best known for his tenures on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, he was considered by many to be the consummate talk show host, never letting his own ego or star persona get in the way of a good interview. The Emmy winner was a gifted comedian, singer and dancer, but always let the guest shine. He held the Guinness World Record for Most Hours on Camera on U.S. television, per NBC News.

"What I learned about him was that he was an absolute total gentleman. Off-camera or on-camera, he always made you feel welcome. He really looked after you as a guest on his show. He was so fun and such a professional," AGT executive producer, and now Judge, Simon Cowell recalled to People after Philbin passed. "When we had the opportunity to work with him when we launched AGT, he was a big reason why we managed to get the show off the ground in the first place. The fact that he took a chance on something brand new, I said to him afterward, 'I'll always remember what you did for us.'"

"For him to agree to do it — it involved a lot of traveling — he was an absolute delight to work him. Every time I met him, he was always happy, gracious, a real gentleman and a total pro," he added. "When I got the news, I was really, really sad because I have so many happy memories of working with him and have a lot to be grateful for."

All of the AGT hosts over the years

After Season 1, talk show host Jerry Springer took over hosting duties for two seasons, followed by actor Nick Cannon through Season 11, then model Tyra Banks during Seasons 11 and 12. Since Season 13, the amazing Terry Crews has been the Host with the most!