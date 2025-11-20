Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

As Law & Order Thursdays go on hiatus, learn how to stay caught up with the squads when they return.

Law & Order Thursdays Will Look Different Until 2026: All About the Schedule Update

As 2025 comes to an end, Law & Order Thursdays are going on a small holiday vacation. That's right, we are officially Dun Dun with new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 after their explosive fall finales on November 20.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The hiatus comes during an era of change for both squads. Aside from Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) recruiting more investigators to her elite SVU, the 27th Precinct has also navigated squadroom shake-ups with the arrival of David Ajala's Detective Theo Walker. NBC Insider chatted with the Law & Order Season 25 newcomer about his 27th Precinct debut as Detective Walker, and he couldn't be happier to be hopping aboard such a mythic franchise.

"There is something very, very special about being part of this franchise," Ajala told NBC Insider. "Because when you're out in New York City, and you're shooting scenes, people recognize it, you know? They recognize the show, they recognize the actors, and it means a lot to them ... To be part of something that is so well-loved is very special."

RELATED: All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule

With all of this excitement unfolding within the squads, many fans are curious: when do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 and SVU Season 27 resume on NBC? Check out all of the details about when the NBC nail-biters will make their triumphant return, below:

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do Law & Order Season 25 and Law & Order: SVU Season 27 come back? Mark your calendars, Law & Order fans: the holiday hiatus ends and new episodes resume in early 2026 on Thursday, January 8. Both Law & Order and SVU will return to their original airing schedule on that date, followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Hunting Party. Season 25 of Law & Order will return with a midseason premiere at 8/7c, followed by SVU's Season 27 midseason premiere at 9/8c on NBC.

NBC's holiday schedule replacing Law & Order Thursdays

Rocketfeller Center Christmas tree is illuminated during the 90th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City, United States on December 01, 2022. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thursday nights may be in short supply of Law & Order's hallmark twists and turns as 2025 comes to an end, but that doesn't mean audiences will be missing out on excitement thanks to NBC's fun-filled holiday schedule.

As the countdown to new Law & Order episodes begins, you can enjoy some of NBC's Thursday night holiday highlights in the meantime.

Thursday, November 27: NFL Special Thanksgiving Day Game

NFL Special Thanksgiving Day Game Thursday, December 4: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) | Frosty the Snowman (1969)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) | Frosty the Snowman (1969) Thursday, December 11: Access Hollywood Presents: NBC 2025 Year in Review

Access Hollywood Presents: NBC 2025 Year in Review Thursday, December 18: A Saturday Night Live Christmas

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Thursday, December 25: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Check your local listings for exact tune-in times.

Where to stream Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU episodes during the hiatus

Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) appear on Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 "Gimme Shelter". Photo: Michael Greenberg/NBC

Fans can stream episodes of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU — as well as all episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock, the perfect place to stay caught up with the elite squad during the holiday hiatus.

RELATED: The Heart-Stopping Law & Order: SVU Crossover Moments Fans Will Never Forget

Between Law & Order: SVU's historic primetime tenure and the original series' 25-year run, series creator Dick Wolf is celebrating 35 years of the franchise, and these squads aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times in a September 2025 interview. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

Shop Law & Order merch!