Benson and Stabler Comfort Each Other at Cragen's Wake | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Mark your calendars: NBC's Law & Order Thursdays are closing out the year with a bang.

When Are the 2025 Fall Finales for Law & Order, SVU, and OC?

NBC's Law & Order Thursdays are closing out the year with three powerhouse fall finales that are bound to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

From action-packed criminal chases to jaw-dropping courtroom showdowns, Law & Order and Law & Special Victims Unit continues to dominate Thursday nights with its endless twists and turns and ripped-from-the-headlines chaos. Amid the procedural pandemonium, Law & Order and SVU fans have also enjoyed several squad room shake-ups as the squads take new shape.

While Law & Order fans have been buzzing over the arrival of David Ajala's Detective Theo Walker, over at the 16th Precinct, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has welcomed the return of an old friend, Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), while also recruiting an eager newcomer, Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), to her elite squad.

Law & Order Thursdays have led viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, and they can't wait to see where the action heads next as we reach the fall finales.

The cast appears on Law & Order Season 25. Photo: NBC

When is the fall finale of Law & Order Season 25? The Season 25 fall finale will air on Thursday, November 20, at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for Law & Order's fall finale — Season 25, Episode 8 ("Parasite") — reads: "When a rich CEO is murdered the night before his wedding, Riley and Walker suspect the key to an arrest is in the details of the victim's will; Price and Maroun argue the benefits and drawbacks of damaging the suspect's reputation in court."

The cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit appears on Season 27 Episode 7. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

When is the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU Season 27? SVU's Season 27 fall finale will air directly after Law & Order's Season 25 fall finale on Thursday, November 20, at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for SVU's fall finale — Season 27, Episode 8 ("Showdown") — reads: "When a man claims his girlfriend was kidnapped, Bruno investigates the holes in his story; Tynan comes down hard on Benson after a disagreement; Griffin must defend his police work on the stand."

Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

When is the Season 5 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime? Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will reach its epic conclusion on Thursday, November 20, at 10/9c on NBC. The logline for Law & Order: OC's Season 5 finale ("He Was a Stabler") reads: "With the help of an old academy buddy, Stabler goes rogue in the hunt for Emery; using OCCB allies when he can, Stabler must face the truth behind revenge, with one last assist from Joe."

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When will Law & Order Thursdays return on NBC? While the Law & Order series will be on hiatus to make way for NBC's fun-filled holiday programming, the Law & Order and SVU squads will return for Law & Order Thursdays on January 8 on NBC. The holiday break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any of the action-packed criminal takedowns you may have missed during Law & Order's milestone season or SVU Season 27. Whether you want to stay caught up with the squad's latest case or throw it back to one of the many fan favorite Law & Order episodes, Peacock is the perfect place for a Dun Dun marathon.

"I love my job," SVU icon Mariska Hargitay gushed during a 2024 interview with NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

