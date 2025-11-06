The Windy City heroes are ramping up to an action-packed fall finale event on NBC.

When Are the Fall Finales for Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med?

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. have kept viewers on the edge of their seats for NBC's One Chicago Wednesdays for several action-packed weeks, but now, the fall finales are upon us. And the drama has been firing on all cylinders across the franchise.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

At Gaffney, Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is pregnant with Dr. Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) baby while Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) tackles some intense family drama of her own. At Firehouse 51, Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) are navigating a new chapter as foster parents while Firehouse 51 undergoes some station shake-ups, including the arrival of firefighter heartthrob Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Lastly, Chicago P.D. has been delivering the grit as Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) settles into the recently reinstated Intelligence Unit.

From workplace shake-ups to exciting baby steps toward new chapters, Chihards have been glued to their screens and can't wait to see how it all unfolds during the One Chicago fall finale event.

RELATED: An Official One Chicago Podcast Is Coming with Exclusive, Behind the Scenes Access

Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 20; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19; Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

When are the fall finales of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.? The fall finales of the One Chicago series will premiere on Wednesday, November 12, on NBC, kicking off with Season 11 of Chicago Med at 8/7c, followed by Season 14 of Chicago Fire at 9/8c, and ending with Season 13 of Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. The One Chicago fall finales will also be available to stream the day after they air on Peacock, the best place to stay caught up with the Windy City heroes during the winter hiatus.

The One Chicago fall finales will be action-packed

One Chicago Wednesdays have been bringing the heat this year, so Chihards are perched to see what lies ahead for their fan favorite first responders. Check out the official loglines for the One Chicago fall finales, below:

Chicago Med's fall finale, Season 11, Episode 7 ("Double Down"), promises: "Charles grows increasingly suspicious of a colleague's intentions; Lenox crosses a line to protect a patient; Asher and Archer treat a soon-to-be father battling cancer."

fall finale, Season 11, Episode 7 ("Double Down"), promises: "Charles grows increasingly suspicious of a colleague's intentions; Lenox crosses a line to protect a patient; Asher and Archer treat a soon-to-be father battling cancer." Chicago Fire's fall finale, Season 14, Episode 7 ("Pierce the Vein"), teases: "Severide investigates a suspicious high school fire; Novak gets an unexpected call; Violet brings a 51 firefighter on board the ambulance for a shift."

fall finale, Season 14, Episode 7 ("Pierce the Vein"), teases: "Severide investigates a suspicious high school fire; Novak gets an unexpected call; Violet brings a 51 firefighter on board the ambulance for a shift." Chicago P.D.'s fall finale, Season 13, Episode 7 ("Impulse Control"), reads: "Voight's suspicions ring true when a violent break-in steers the Intelligence Unit back to a chilling figure from a previous case."

Between Firehouse 51's blazing rescues, Gaffney's valiant medical care, and P.D.'s infallible fight for justice, these Windy City heroes don't rest until they've saved the day. And One Chicago fans can't wait to see where the action heads next.