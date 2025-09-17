The Differences Between Love Island and Love Island Games, Explained

The two shows may seem similar at first, but here's how to distinguish them.

Season 2 of Love Island Games kicked off on September 16, and fans are already obsessed with the latest iteration of the uber-popular reality franchise.

Still, newer fans could be wondering what the differences are between the OG Love Island and its spinoff, Love Island Games. We take a deep dive into what makes the two shows different.

The competition takes center stage in Love Island Games

While many Islanders will undoubtedly be looking for love in Fiji during Love Island Games, the spinoff puts the competitive elements at the forefront more so than Love Island USA, which traditionally revolves around the Islanders fostering their romantic connections above all else.

In other words, true love takes a slight back seat to the fierce competition going down in the Villa on Love Island Games.

Season 1 host Maya Jama explained the basis of Love Island Games perfectly during the series' very first episode.

"You'll be glad to know you're still gonna be coupling up and getting to know each other on a romantic level. But this time, in your couples, you'll also be competing against each other in challenges," Maya revealed. "And those challenges will determine everything, from who you couple up with to who stays in the villa and who gets dumped."

The Love Island Games Season 2 villa. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Don't worry, though. There will still be plenty of opportunities for the all-star cast of Islanders to find romance in Fiji in Love Island Games Season 2.

Love Island Games is only three weeks long

Longtime fans know that typical seasons of Love Island USA run for approximately six weeks, and it's the whirlwind, frenetic nature of the show that's made it so popular.

Love Island Games, however, will only last for three weeks.

The action, drama, and never-ending parade of Bombshells shaking things up in the Villa will come at a breakneck pace, ensuring the three weeks will go by in the blink of an eye.

The grand prize on Love Island Games is $250,000

While the winning couple of Love Island USA takes home $100,000 every season — even if they end up breaking up shortly afterward — the grand prize on Love Island Games is $250,000 for the very first time, the biggest amount in franchise history. The winning couple still has the choice to spit it in the end.

Isaiah Campbell, Mert Okatan, Lucinda Strafford, Andrea Carmona, Tyrique Hyde, and Andreina Santos compete in Love Island Games Season 2, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Aside from those three main differences, Love Island Games still shares so many similarities with its older sibling. There's plenty of attractive Islanders competing in the Villa, Ariana Madix handles hosting duties, and there's still almost too many twists and turns to count, and the drama will still always be at an all-time high — and fans wouldn't want it any other way.

When are new episodes of Love Island Games?

Season 2 got off to a hot start, and the temperature won't be dropping anytime soon!

Just like Love Island USA, Love Island Games airs "every day but hump day." That means that every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, you can stream a brand-new episode of Love Island Games at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT — exclusively on Peacock.

(Wednesdays are for fans to catch their breath.)

However, in honor of premiere week, Love Island Games Season 2 will go against the grain just once by airing a special Wednesday episode on September 17, so don't miss out.