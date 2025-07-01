Crank the cool factor and chill indoors, where Peacock has an entire month of sizzling summer streams on tap this July.

New on Peacock in July 2025: Poker Face, Drop, Twisted Metal, Love Island & More

From all-new exclusive premieres to can’t-miss season finales, Peacock is giving us buckets full of binge-worthy reasons to keep things chill indoors as the summer heat sizzles in July.

Whether your streaming language speaks action, romance, scares, or maybe just a little laughter, Peacock’s the place to stay dialed in while the thermometer soars, serving up end-of-season finales for both Poker Face (July 10) and Love Island USA (July 13). An all-new post-apocalyptic season of Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal comes screeching down the highway later on in the month, while exclusive Peacock-only movies like The Woman in the Yard (streaming here) and Drop (streaming from July 11) are keeping us glued to our cozy sofas with ice-cold thrills and chills in the meantime.

The Woman in the Yard (Now streaming)

Fresh from theaters and straight into your nightmares, The Woman in the Yard is playing only on Peacock all month long. As a mysterious figure appears in the lives of a bereaved mom (Danielle Deadwyler) and her family, the isolated farmhouse where they live may not be safe… but in this psychological thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man and The Black Phone, who’s really scaring who?

Poker Face - Season 2 Finale (July 10)

Natasha Lyonne’s funny, freewheeling role on the run as human lie detector Charlie Cale comes to the end of the road this month in the Season 2 finale of Poker Face, streaming on Peacock July 10. From creative mastermind Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Knives Out franchise), Poker Face has been a wild and engaging romp right from the very start, throwing Charlie into an ever-shifting underworld of quirky faces, strange new places, and constant danger as she tries to shake her shadowy pursuers for knowing (and, let’s face it, sometimes even talking) just a little too much. New to Poker Face? No worries — stream the entire mystery series right here!

Drop (July 11)

A widowed mom who dares to test the dating waters for the first time in years finds a chillingly creepy reception in Drop, the Blumhouse-produced thriller from Universal Pictures streaming only on Peacock in July. Tapping into the worst fears of anyone who’s ever been hesitant to take that first-date plunge, it’s a terrifying peek at just how badly things can go when a seemingly-obsessed stranger hones in on your social media feed while you’re just trying to break a little romantic ice. Drop premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning July 11.

Love Island USA - Season 7 Finale (July 13)

Love Island: Beyond The Villa — Season 1 Premiere (July 13)

Don’t be sad that another season of Love Island USA is ending in July — just be glad we’re getting a double dose of Love Island twists and intrigue all in the same month! On July 13, catch the drama-filled Fiji finale of Season 7 of Love Island USA, and then stick around for a different kind of island binge as Love Island: Beyond The Villa — an all-new spinoff featuring fan faves from Season 6 of the series — takes us behind the scenes on what life is really like after the islanders have left the villa behind. Stream ‘em both beginning July 13!

Twisted Metal - Season 2 Premiere (July 31)

Who’s driving this clown car anyway?! Anthony Mackie is back this month for another hilarious (and hair-raising) spin behind the post-apocalyptic wheel when Season 2 of Twisted Metal comes careening around the corner on July 31. Set in a devastated world and starring Mackie as your everyday John Doe character who just happens to be really great at high-octane special deliveries, the new season finds John headed toward an all-out demolition derby where the stakes probably, y'know, mean life or death. Just be sure to keep a wary eye out for that killer clown (voiced by Will Arnett and played by wrestling icon Samoa Joe)… and maybe even a smidge of John Doe's long-lost family drama in the bargain.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in July 2025:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock July Highlights

June 27: The Woman In The Yard - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 10: Poker Face, Season 2 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 11: Drop - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 13: Love Island Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 13: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 31: Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming July 1)

10 Items Or Less

13

About My Father*

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet?*

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note*

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island*

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Making Babies

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party*

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

The Turning*

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Arriving after July 1

July 3

The American Society Of Magical Negroes*

July 6

She Said*

July 11

Drop - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 20

Violent Night*

July 27

Tár*

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)

Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 (Telemundo)

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 (NBC)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)

Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)

Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)

New July Additions

July 1

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 - Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

July 2

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Finale (E!)

July 3

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 4

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry - Premiere (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

July 5

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 6

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Survival Mode, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

July 10

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 11

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 - Premiere (Bravo)

July 12

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 13

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 14

Kings Court, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)

July 15

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

July 16

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)

July 17

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 18

Transplant, Season 4 - Finale (NBC)

July 21

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)

July 23

The Valley After Show, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

July 24

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 28

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

July 29

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

July 30

Destination X, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 - Premiere (Telemundo)

July 31

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 - Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

Live Events

July 2: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Canada (Spanish)

July 3-28: Tour De France: Beyond the Podium

July 4: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

July 5: SuperMotocross World Championships – RedBud

July 5: USATF - Prefontaine Classic

July 5-31: Tour de France

July 5-31: Lance Armstrong Tour de France Podcast

July 6: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge

July 10: Puma NXTPRO

July 11-13: American Century Championship

July 11-31: World Aquatics Championships

July 12: SuperMotocross World Championships – Spring Creek

July 12: NXT Great American Bash

July 12: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

July 12-13: IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix

July 12-13: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Speedfast at Monterey

July 13: WWE Evolution

July 16-20: The Open Championship - Golf

July 18-19: U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

July 19: SuperMotocross World Championships – Washougal

July 19: U.S. Classic and Hopes Championships

July 19: Breeders Cup Challenge Series - Haskell Stakes

July 19-27: World Matchplay Darts

July 20: Puma NXTPRO

July 25-26: U.S. Junior Amateur

July 26: Premier League Summer Series

July 26-27: Senior Open Championship

July 30: Premier League Summer Series

July 31: NFL Hall of Fame Game - Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

July 4 - Wawa Welcome America (NBC Philadelphia)

Same-Day

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesdays, bi-weekly)

