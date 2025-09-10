How Does Love Island Games Work? All the Details, From Bombshells to Challenges

How does Love Island Games work?

Similar to the original Love Island reality series, Love Island Games is set in a gorgeous villa in Fiji and features couplings, challenges, and dumpings. There is also a $100,000 cash prize on the line. However, there is a much bigger emphasis on the episodes' challenges on Love Island Games. In fact, how well (or not so well) the Islanders do during those challenges plays a big role in whether they'll advance or be eliminated from the competition.

Love Island Games Season 2 will begin with 14 fan-favorite Islanders (seven girls, seven boys) from around the world. After they make their sexy entrances into the villa, they'll go on to partake in both team and couples' challenges — all while looking for love.

"You'll be glad to know you're still gonna be coupling up and getting to know each other on a romantic level. But this time, in your couples, you'll also be competing against each other in challenges," Season 1 host Maya Jama explained during the very first episode of Love Island Games. "And those challenges will determine everything, from who you couple up with to who stays in the villa and who gets dumped."

Throughout Love Island Games Season 1, the Islanders competed in a wild assortment of challenges, ranging from obstacle courses to tug-of-war battles. And don't worry, the challenges also introduce plenty of sexy components and shocking twists and turns. Ultimately, the results of those challenges will influence what happens next for the Islanders.

But this time around, just like Love Island USA, all of the action will be happening in real time and viewers will get to have their voices heard.