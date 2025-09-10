How Does Love Island Games Work? All the Details, From Bombshells to Challenges
Love Island Games Season 2 just introduced an all-new element that's bound to shake things up.
Fan-favorite Islanders from all over the world will battle it out once again for a chance at love and a whopping $100,000 cash prize on Love Island Games Season 2.
Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, the second season of Love Island Games features an international cast of Islanders from previous seasons of the reality dating series representing the UK, USA, France, Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more. You'll see plenty of recognizable faces, including Chris Seeley, Andreina Santos, and Charlie Georgiou from Love Island USA Season 7, competing in jaw-dropping challenges as they also try to form romantic connections.
So how exactly does the Peacock Original spinoff series work? And are bombshells part of the competition? Read on for all the details you need to know, including an exciting new update to the Love Island Games format.
How does Love Island Games work?
Similar to the original Love Island reality series, Love Island Games is set in a gorgeous villa in Fiji and features couplings, challenges, and dumpings. There is also a $100,000 cash prize on the line. However, there is a much bigger emphasis on the episodes' challenges on Love Island Games. In fact, how well (or not so well) the Islanders do during those challenges plays a big role in whether they'll advance or be eliminated from the competition.
Love Island Games Season 2 will begin with 14 fan-favorite Islanders (seven girls, seven boys) from around the world. After they make their sexy entrances into the villa, they'll go on to partake in both team and couples' challenges — all while looking for love.
"You'll be glad to know you're still gonna be coupling up and getting to know each other on a romantic level. But this time, in your couples, you'll also be competing against each other in challenges," Season 1 host Maya Jama explained during the very first episode of Love Island Games. "And those challenges will determine everything, from who you couple up with to who stays in the villa and who gets dumped."
Throughout Love Island Games Season 1, the Islanders competed in a wild assortment of challenges, ranging from obstacle courses to tug-of-war battles. And don't worry, the challenges also introduce plenty of sexy components and shocking twists and turns. Ultimately, the results of those challenges will influence what happens next for the Islanders.
But this time around, just like Love Island USA, all of the action will be happening in real time and viewers will get to have their voices heard.
Love Island Games Season 2 introduces audience votes
That's right. The second season of Love Island Games will not only air in real time, but viewers will also get to vote for their favorite couples on the Love Island USA app. Those votes will determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who will be eliminated from the competition.
To be the first to know when a voting window is coming up and closing, be sure to turn your notifications on for the Love Island USA app. You can also get the latest updates on Love Island Games directly on the app all season long.
Does Love Island Games have bombshells?
Yes! Bombshells are also part of Love Island Games, and sometimes they're even the Love Island exes of cast members already in the villa. So viewers can expect to see a number of "dramatic arrivals" make their way to Fiji as the season airs.
Two new bombshells (also Love Island alums) entered the villa at the end of the premiere episode of Love Island Games Season 1, and it was as steamy as you'd expect. After all, Love Island fans are no stranger to a blindfolded makeout session.
Just as bombshells do on the OG Love Island series, they're bound to bring more drama, test connections, and simply shake things up on Love Island Games, too.
How to watch Love Island Games
Love Island Games Season 2 premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Let the games begin!