What Year Did the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Tom Freston Hung Out in a Sauna with David Bowie and Paul McCartney While Launching MTV

Find out why the parade isn't as up in age as it should be and why it hasn't turned 100 yet.

Many Americans grow up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking in the sights and sounds of the impressive balloons and incredible musical performances year after year.

How to Watch Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27 at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.

The tradition is enjoyed across generations, with children and grandparents alike curling up on couches to watch the parade participants make their way from the Upper West Side of Manhattan to Midtown.

The parade has a storied history in New York City, delighting those who have lined the route for decades.

And this year's installment, which is the 99th edition, will be no different.

If you're aware of when the very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place, you may be wondering why it hasn't turned 100 yet — and we've got answers!

RELATED: How and When to Watch the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

When was the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and why hasn't it turned 100 yet? Though the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was in 1924, the 2025 edition of the event will only be the 99th. That's because the parade was canceled for three years in a row — in 1942, 1943, and 1944 — due to World War II. During those years, materials that would have been used in the parade, like rubber, were dedicated to the war.

Dancers pose during the 1975 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade turn 100? The parade is set to celebrate its 100th march in November of 2026.

But there's still plenty of fun to be had before then.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 99th Macy’s Parade will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 balloons, 4 ballonicles, 28 floats, 14 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, and Santa Claus.

Comedian Rich Little attends 58th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 1984 in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the 2025 edition of the parade, performers include Cynthia Erivo, who is set to put on the opening number, and country artist Lainey Wilson, who will be among the many taking the stage in front of the Macy’s flagship location in Midtown Manhattan.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, will also be on hand.

RELATED: All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule



Look out for more musical and dance performances by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, the Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor.

There will also be hits performed from the Broadway shows Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime, and appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.