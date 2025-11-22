Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade didn't feature its first balloon until three years after it began.

What Character Was the First Giant Balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and How Big Was It?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 99 this year, but balloons weren't always part of the festivities. The first one didn't appear at the New York City-set event until three years after the first parade!

That seems hard to be believe now, since the 2025 parade will feature 32 balloons, 3 balloonicles (balloons with vehicles inside them), 28 floats, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, 5,000 volunteers, and loads of celebrities.

Of those 32 balloons at this year's event, four will be brand new: Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios, PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc., Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation, and Mario by Nintendo.

Also, Derpy Tiger and Sussie from K-Pop Demon Hunters will make their debut as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.

The parade has come a long way since its first march in 1924.

What was the first balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? In 1927, three years after the parade launched, Felix the Cat debuted as its first big balloon. Felix was a cartoon cat that was created in 1919 and was featured in animated shorts and comic strips.

How big was the Felix the Cat balloon? The colossal cat balloon featured in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was 21 feet tall.

A Felix the Cat balloon, followed by Terrible Turk and Willie Red Bird balloons are led down Broadway during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 24th November 1932. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

How balloons became part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The first parade, in 1924, featured live animals that were on loan from the Central Park Zoo. Participants wore costumes, and bands and floats were also part of the festivities, according to the museum, The New York Historical.

Several years later, in 1927, marionette and puppet designer Anthony Frederik Sarg designed a window display at the Macy's department store in Herald Square, Manhattan for the parade. What he created inspired the balloons that replaced the parade's live animals that year. While helium became standard by 1929, air was used to fill the first parade balloons, so the original Felix balloon didn't float and was propped up on stilts that handlers carried.

Felix the Cat returned to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2016

For the parade's 90th edition in 2016, a new version of the Felix the Cat balloon was featured in the event. "For our 90th parade, we decided to bring him back in exactly the same way," John Piper, then-Vice President of Macy's Studios, told The Wall Street Journal in 2016. "He is the same scale, the same design, the same overall size as the balloon that was created in 1927.

"Felix is a 21-foot-tall cat, but he's going to be raised up off the ground a little bit and they'll [the balloon handlers] be holding on to his feet, so he'll be about two-and-a-half stories in the air," Piper continued.

It took about four months to recreate the Felix balloon, from starting the sketch after researching old photos and drawings, until its first test flight.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

To catch all the balloons, floats, and celebrities at the 2025 parade, tune in to NBC and Peacock on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.