What to Know About The Voice Season 28: Coaches, Premiere Date, Details

The red chairs are set and the Blind Auditions are imminent. The Voice is coming back for Season 28 and will feature four Coaches you've seen and loved before. Learn all the details, here.

Here's when The Voice returns for Season 28

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire on The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Voice Season 28 returns this fall (2025) to NBC, occupying its usual time slots: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c. Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will return as Coaches.

How The Voice has changed from Season 1 to now

"It used to just be kind of crazy," OG Coach Adam Levine told NBC Insider. "We were like the [Rolling] Stones or something. It was like chaos. [Coach] CeeLo [Green] had a bird. We were like a punk rock band. It was wild thinking back on it; it was so out of control." Alongside Green and Levine, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton rounded out the first Coach quartet.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Drops His Pants Attempting to Dance Like Elvis and Prince (VIDEO)

As Levine has matured, so has the show. "The general tone and the efficiency of the show, I know that sounds really weird, has gotten so pleasant," Levine said. "It’s just gotten so different, in a good way, and efficient, and kind of mellow. As boring as that may sound, it’s actually really wonderful. And I’m so proud."

Why Blake Shelton left The Voice after Season 23

One familiar face not coming back? Longtime Coach Blake Shelton. Shelton left The Voice in May 2023 to make more time to be a stepfather to his wife Gwen Stefani's children. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

RELATED: Reba McEntire Stands Confidently On Top of a Horse as a Young Barrel Racer (PHOTO)

Where to catch up on The Voice past seasons

You can watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.