Who Is the Starting Quarterback for Ohio State? What to Know About Julian Sayin

On August 30, the Ohio State Buckeyes will open up their 2025 college football season and begin their quest to make it back to the College Football Playoff. The 2025 National Champions have a lot going for them, but they'll be attempting to repeat their title run without quarterback Will Howard, who won the National Championship MVP last season and then entered the NFL Draft.

So, who's taking over under center? Last week, Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day announced that sophomore Julian Sayin has won the starting job for the Buckeyes' first game. Though he played a little last season, Sayin's not a name casual college football watchers know just yet, so let's take a closer look at Ohio State's latest starting quarterback.

NBC is home to Big Ten and Notre Dame college football action all season, with exclusive games airing across NBC and streaming on Peacock throughout the fall.

Who is Julian Sayin?

Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A California native, Sayin was recruited by top colleges as early as eighth grade, and emerged from high school play as a five-star recruit and one of the top-ranked quarterbacks of the 2024 recruiting class. He originally enrolled at the University of Alabama, but in January of 2024, following the retirement of longtime Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, Sayin entered the transfer portal and eventually decided that Ohio State was where he wanted to land.

During his freshman season in 2024, Sayin was the third quarterback on the Buckeyes' depth chart, but still got some playing time in four games throughout the season, and joined the team in its National Championship Victory over Notre Dame in 2025. Last week, Day announced that Sayin won the starting job in practice over fellow quarterback Lincoln Keinholz.

“It was a close competition. I think both guys we all feel confident can win a game for us," Day said at a press conference ahead of the season. "I feel like our guys are confident with both quarterbacks, I feel like we are going to need both quarterbacks. Lincoln did a lot of great things, but we’re going to name Julian the starter, give him the majority of the reps with the ones and go prepare to beat Texas.”

Does this mean that Sayin won't always be the starter this season, or that Day is prepping a dual quarterback attack? We'll have to wait and see how Ohio State progresses in its season opener and beyond.

Ohio State's 2025-2026 college football season

Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes practices a drill during fall camp at Woody Hayes Athletic Center on August 02, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Here's where things really get interesting. For their season opener on August 30, Sayin and the Buckeyes will face the Texas Longhorns, the team they defeated in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

It's one of the biggest match-ups in Week 1 of the 2025 season, because it pits the preseason No. 1, Texas, against the preseason No. 3, Ohio State. It will also pit Sayin against Texas quarterback Arch Manning, an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy and nephew of NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. The Buckeyes will have home field advantage in this game, but they'll be facing a Texas team packed with talent and hellbent on proving they have what it takes to go all the way this season.

Sayin looks to lead one of the highest-rated teams in the Big Ten throughout the season, with ambitions of a Big Ten title and National Championship run in their sights. This season will find Ohio State facing several top tier opponents, including Washington, Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Michigan.

Big Ten Football airs all season long on NBC and Peacock.