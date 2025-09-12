Everything to Know About Jaws: The Exhibition at The Academy Museum

If you love Universal Pictures' Jaws, then 2025 has been your year.

The 50th anniversary celebrations for Steven Spielberg's production-plagued classic has gifted new physical releases, a documentary, Universal Studios theme park fun, and even a limited re-release in theaters where it made another $15.8 million globally.

Adapting author Peter Benchley's novel of the same name, Spielberg made the tale of a great white shark terrorizing the summer crowds of (fictional) Amity Island in New England both a visceral adventure and an intimate character study. Audiences showed up in droves to watch the film, birthing the very first summer blockbuster.

As 2025 wanes, yet another form of Jaws celebration kicks off this weekend as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles honors the classic with the museum's biggest single film retrospective to date, Jaws: The Exhibition. Open to the public starting September 14 and running until July 26, 2026, this massive 11,000 square foot exhibit features items from the collections of Spielberg, Universal Pictures, personal crew on the film, and private collectors. Organized by the Academy's Senior Exhibitions Curator Jenny He and Assistant Curator Emily Rauber Rodriguez, visitors travel through six sections that tell the story of Jaws' development, pre-production, production, post-production, and its ongoing legacy.

NBC Insider was able to check out Jaws: The Exhibition, and Jenny He gives us her exclusive insight about what you can expect to see in the exhibit.

Your insider's guide to the Academy Museum's Jaws: The Exhibition

Steven Spielberg's remembrances of making Jaws, 51-years later

American director Steven Spielberg on the set of Jaws (1975). Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg got to wander through the exhibit for himself for the first time before the September 10 media day. Curator Jenny He told NBC Insider that he spent 90 minutes immersing himself amongst the 200 artifacts and reading each presentation.

"It was so great to see the time that he took with everything, and to be able to reconnect," she said. "We borrow so much from Steven's own personal notes. And of course, as I was saying to somebody else, Steven Spielberg doesn't go in his archive and read his script pages every single day. So, he's probably never seen some of his own materials for decades."

After his tour, Spielberg addressed the media and spoke about his remembrances as a 26-year-old filmmaker embarking on what was just his third feature film.

"It was what you've read about and what the exhibition kind of suggests, this was a real exercise in hubris and futility," the director said of making Jaws. "But because all of us never wanted to quit, that was the whole reason we finished the movie. I was offered, actually several times, a chance to gracefully bow out of the film. Not to be replaced by another director, but for the film to be shut down. When we were close to 90 days over schedule, think about that, 90 days over schedule! As it turns out, the film was 100 days over schedule. We shot 158 days. But nobody wanted to quit. Nobody wanted to stop....

"We finally got through this thing and what got all of us through it was being in the company of each other," he continued. "That was the key that got us through it. The camaraderie that happens when you're just trying to survive something, it brought all of us closer together. I've never been closer to a crew or a cast, until many years later. This was the ultimate example that when you work as a team, you can actually get the ball across the finish line, and we did, and I'm very proud of the movie. The film certainly cost me a pound of flesh, but gave me a ton of career... I'm just so proud of the work they've done. What they've put together here, this exhibition is just awesome. Every room has the minutia of how this picture got together and proves that this motion picture industry is really, truly a collaborative art form."

Jaws: The Exhibition: The Unseen Danger

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The first gallery of the exhibition sets up the creative team working with Spielberg and the making of the opening sequence of Jaws, where Amity Island local Chrissie Watkins goes for a night swim, only to be attacked by the great shark. Visitors can take a photo with a recreation of the sand pile (including tiny fake crabs) where Watkins is found the next morning.

Speaking to the 50-year undeterred interest in Jaws, He mused, "I think the story of Jaws is so simple and it speaks to everyone. Yes, it's an adventure story but drilled down, it's a story about three men against nature, three men against the shark, and it's also about three men against each other."

Jaws: The Exhibition: Amity Island Welcomes You

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The Jaws production set up on location on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where they hired locals to play significant roles in the movie and to work behind the scenes. In this section, the work that happened to get the script, casting, and production design ready is told through script pages, concept art, and location scouting photos.

During that time, He said that Spielberg, his editor Verna Fields, and co-screenwriter Carl Gottlieb kept updating drafts of the script deep into production at the log cabin they used as their primary residence.

"Having Verna Fields on location allowed Spielberg to work out the character development between the characters of Hooper, Quint, and Brody," she said. "He really used that time to his advantage ... All of those moments of rewriting and rewriting during the downtime ... had really led to what we now call a perfect screenplay."

The section also contains an IBM Selectric II typewriter that was used during production. "I called Carl Gottlieb several times to ensure this is the exact model that he used in the log cabin," He confirmed. "We even have a slice of the log cabin to show how fans, when the cabin was demolished in 2006, they went and found these logs. They gifted one to Steven Spielberg and we have Spielberg's slice of his log cabin that he stayed in."

Jaws: The Exhibition: Sunday at the Beach

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

This section is a celebration of the varied camerawork of Oscar-nominated director of photography Bill Butler. There's a breakdown of his various camera framing techniques that visitors can learn about, and even participate in with their own recreation of the famed dolly zoom into Brody's face as he tensely observes the ocean and the tourists, post shark attack.

"We want to tell the full story about the production of Jaws and how it was made, and what we've done in the exhibition is also to tell you these stories as they're motivated by the film's narrative. We talk about cinematography during the 'Sunday at the Beach' section, where, of course, the famous dolly zoom was used. Steven Spielberg was inspired by Hitchcock's usage of the dolly zoom, and that's also where the split focus happened. All those moments where Brody is thinking the shark is there, those suspenseful moments were created through the cinematography techniques."

The section also has the Panavision camera rig that Butler devised so they could capture waterline sequences, and then underwater sequences. "The fact that we can show the actual underwater camera is really special," He explained. "It's been on view in Panavision ... but it's never before been on public display. It was really great that Panavision allowed us to take it from their office, as that's one of their highlights when they give the office tours. They allowed us to borrow for the duration of the exhibition.

"And fun fact, they actually built the underwater camera for Thunderball for the '65 James Bond film," He added. "Our Panaflex is the same model that was used on Jaws, but not the camera that was used on Jaws. But it was the camera that was used on Star Wars in '77. And we do have the actual zoom lens that was used to make that dolly zoom shot, and we borrowed that from Panavision as well."

Jaws: The Exhibition: The Shark's Rampage

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

A celebration of Fields and composer John Williams, visitors can see her Academy Award and play the infamous "dun, dun" notes on a keyboard. There's also a recreation of Quint's chalkboard shark drawing, drawn (again) by production designer Joe Alves just for the exhibit.

He also pointed out this area holds one of her favorite Easter eggs. "In the 'Discovery of Ben Garner' area, we have an original [script] note by Steven detailing that scene," she revealed. "At the bottom, he writes, 'Quint gulps down beer, crushes it in his hand, throws it in the air, and shoots at it.' Of course, you see the first part in the film. But it's also really special to see what didn't make it into the movie. And that's also what we wanted to curate into the exhibition."

Jaws: The Exhibition: Adventures Ahead

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

This section has original, screen worn costumes for Brody, Quint, and Hooper. And it contains Alves' collection of shark jaws, photos, and schematics which reveal elements from Quint's inner sanctum before the trio head out to sea.

Jaws: The Exhibition: Into the Deep

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

A full scale replica of Quint's Orca boat takes up the majority of this section. He said the history of the actual Orca boat from production — the one not sunk — has a long, compelling history.

"The [Jaws] sound effects mixer actually drove the boat around Los Angeles harbor to [make] the sound effects during post production," she detailed. "After Universal was done using the Orca, they actually sold it to a special effects artist who worked on the film, Jerry Williams. He was a sports fisherman. He needed a boat, so in between the end of production and the release of Jaws, the boat was used as a boat. But after the blockbuster success of the film, Universal came and said, 'We want the boat back.' Jerry Williams sold it back to Universal, but kept the Orca letters." And those original Orca name letters are on the back of the reproduction in the exhibit.

The boat is set up to showcase original objects and tools that Hooper and Quint use to hunt the shark, down to the Narragansett beer Quint is so fond of. "This is how Quint would hunt the shark, and this is how Hooper would hunt the shark," she said of the conflict on the boat. "Having that relationship between these two men play out on screen, even if you're not a fan of suspense, even if you're not a fan of thrillers, you really identified with the struggles that they had."

He said trying to collect original objects from the film was initially challenging because so many of the props in Jaws were reusable when production was finished. "A fighting chair or a buoy or an anchor, all these objects could be reused and that's what they did after production ended," she explained. "They sold off all of these objects to Martha's Vineyard locals. A lot of it stayed on the Vineyard, and fans, over the years, made pilgrimages to the island and really picked it clean of anything that appeared on Jaws. They went to the people who worked on the film, as production hired a lot of locals, and they were able to screen match objects and able to find the stories behind all these production objects."

Visitors can also sit in a reproduction of the interior Orca booth where actor Robert Shaw performed his riveting monologue about how he almost lost his life to sharks when he was in the Navy.

"With the USS Indianapolis speech, at that time in '74, it was actually very recent that that story was declassified," He explained. "The fact that the story was built into Quint's character is one of the reasons why, later when he dies, it's so poignant. It's not just another victim of the shark. It's not another shark attack. But in fact, we have grown close to Quinn. It's really in that silence, it's that moment of knowing that a character that you had spent so much time with in this movie lost the battle."

There's also a miniature, analog mechanical reproduction of Bruce the Shark, so operators could make it move in the ocean. Built by Greg Nicotero and Howard Berger of KNB EFX Group, it bridges the gap of time to give this this generation a tangible connection to what it was like to operate the life-sized shark with just practical effects instead of today's more common CG approach.

Jaws: The Exhibition: The Enduring Impact of Jaws

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jaws: The Exhibition 2025. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The conclusion of the exhibition is a celebration of the marketing and legacy of Jaws, including its dialogue which has been quoted in many, many films and television series in the last 50-years. There's a supercut of those name checks. And there's a gallery of Jaws movie posters from around the world, collectibles, toys (vintage and new), and marketing materials which helped make the film a global phenomenon.

Jaws: The Exhibition runs from Sep 14, 2025 to Jul 26, 2026 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.