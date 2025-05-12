What to Know About Chicago P.D. Season 13: Premiere Date, Cast, Details

It's lucky number 13 for fans of Chicago P.D.! The police procedural, following member's of the Windy City's elite Intelligence Unit, will soon return. Here's everything to know about the show.

When does Chicago P.D. Season 13 premiere?

Chicago P.D. Season 13 returns fall 2025 to NBC. Stay tuned for an exact premiere date!

The Chicago P.D. cast is tight in real life

When star Marina Squerciati took a trip to Budapest, she met up with P.D. alum Tracy Spiridakos! "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," series regular Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: We are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

"Me and Patty [Patrick John Flueger, who plays Officer Adam Ruzek] have been like brothers since day one," fellow cast member LaRoyce Hawkins revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in February 2025. "I visit the Fluegers in Red Wing on Thanksgivings, and they have adopted me, saying I am their only Black child, which is dope!"

"Me and [Detective Kim] Burgess [played by Marina Squerciati] experienced parenthood around the same time. My son is only a week older than her daughter, and that’s the connection you can’t pay for," Hawkins said. He's also grown closer to Jason Beghe, a.k.a Sergeant Hank Voight. "I love the way we communicate now. He has been teaching me a lot. And he is hard on me too, which I appreciate. I haven’t had that kind of attention — which I think is necessary for a young brother coming up in this type of game."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 9. Photo: Sandy Morris/NBC

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?

