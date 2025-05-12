What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 14: Premiere Date, Cast, Details

Chicago Fire will be back sooner than you think. The flagship series of the One Chicago franchise has been picked up for a new season, and we have all the details on what to expect, so keep reading.

When does Chicago Fire come back?

Chicago Fire Season 14 premieres this fall (2025) on NBC. Stay tuned for an exact premiere date!

Chicago Fire premiered in 2012

The series has shown remarkable staying power, and both the fans and cast are thankful. "It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

“[Chicago] is home,” he added to TODAY in 2022. “Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown ... The city has been good to me. I love the city. I’ve gotten to know it through my work." Hard to imagine the show not being shot on location, no matter how cold the set gets.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg (a.k.a Chicago Fire O.G. Christopher Herrmann) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

The camaraderie extends past the Chicago Fire set and throughout the entire One Chicago family. During a January 20 interview with TV Insider, Chicago P.D.’s Patrick John Flueger remarked on his close friendship with Chicago Fire’s Miranda Rae Mayo. "Miranda and I have been quite close for a long time," he revealed. "We travel together, we're pals outside of everything."

An unexpected breakfast gets Taylor Kinney "ready for the day"

In a 2023 video, Kinney revealed his unexpectedly sugary morning go-to. "I have two chocolate Oreos and two vanilla Oreos," he explained. "And I usually don't mess with them too much, but I dunk them in whole milk...Dunk the Oreos, bing-bam-boom, breakfast — out the door, I'm ready for the day," he said.

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?

You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

