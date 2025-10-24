Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

What Time Do Married at First Sight Episodes Come Out? The Full Release Schedule

Five newly married couples have officially said "I do" on Married at First Sight Season 19, sight unseen, and are ready to ride off into the sunset as husband and wife. Over the course of eight weeks, these newlyweds will honeymoon together and face the many realities of marriage. And for one couple this season, that includes the reality show's first pregnancy.

Set in Austin, Texas, the cast of Married at First Sight Season 19 will work with three relationship experts — Pastor Cal Roberson, "Dr. Pepper" Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec — as they face tricky moments, conflict, and more obstacles throughout the social experiment before "Decision Day." Will they choose to stay married and continue to build a life together? Or will they divorce and go their separate ways?

During the first installment of episodes, we met the couples of Married at First Sight Season 19: Josh and Jalyn; Pat and Rhonda; Derrek and Meghann; Chad and Belynda; and Will and Brittany. Early on, we learned that Jalyn and Belynda share a shocking connection, Meghann and Derreck both love an icy cold bath, and Will and Brittany can make each other blush with their words, specifically their vows.

"It has always been my dream to be a wife, so thank you for making my dreams come true today. Because of you, that dream is now our reality," Brittany told Will during their wedding ceremony in Episode 1. "Marriage is extremely important to me; it does signify two people becoming one, and I'm just excited to see how our story unfolds."

While Will was blown away by his new wife's vows and joked that he couldn't top what everyone had just heard, the 30-year-old consultant went on to wow his bride. "As your husband, I'm ready to love you, I'm committed to giving you my best self on the sunny days and when it's dreary," Will said. "I'm ready to learn about you, grow with you, and have a love like an undying flame glowing in the night."

From their wedding days in Texas to a group honeymoon trip to Panama, Married at First Sight Season 19 is set to be a wild ride. Read on for everything you need to know about when exactly you can watch new episodes.

What time do new episodes of Married at First Sight come out? New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 19 are available to stream at 6 a.m. ET on Thursdays, exclusively on Peacock.

The episode schedule for Married at First Sight Season 19

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 19 will be released in weekly batches on Thursday mornings on Peacock, so you can sit back and relax as you catch up with this season's newlyweds. Find the full episode release schedule, below:

October 23: Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4

Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 October 30: Episodes 5, 6, and 7

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 November 6: Episodes 8, 9, and 10

Episodes 8, 9, and 10 November 13: Episodes 11 and 12

Episodes 11 and 12 November 20: Finale and Reunion

While there will surely be some rocky roads ahead, the Married at First Sight experts are hopeful this season's couples are a match.

"People still want love and commitment. They believe in the union of marriage," Dr. Pepper shared in the premiere episode. "I think we have five awesome couples to marry in Austin."

"These are not just random people we picked off the street and said, 'Hey, look, you two together,'" Pastor Cal added. "There has been an incredible amount of research that has gone on."