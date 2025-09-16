What Time Does Love Island Games Premiere Tonight? (September 16)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The second season is hitting Peacock, and you don't want to miss it.

Let the games begin!

Love Island fans are not days, not weeks, but mere hours away from the premiere of Love Island Games Season 2. September 16 has been circled on the calendar ever since the premiere date was announced, and for viewers, there's nothing left to do but reserve their favorite spot on the couch.

When Love Island Games Season 2 comes on tonight

Love Island Games Season 2 comes back tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, only on Peacock. Ahead of the premiere, fans can familiarize themselves with the all-star cast of Islanders who will be competing for the grand prize in Season 2 — and another shot at love in Fiji. (And why not binge Love Island Games Season 1 on Peacock while you're at it?)

RELATED: How Does Love Island Games Work? All the Details, From Bombshells to Challenges

Moving forward, new episodes air at 9 p.m. E.T. every day of the week except Wednesday — although a special Wednesday episode will air on September 17. Ariana Madix will be back to host each episode.

Love Island: Aftersun, hosted by Maura Higgins, will also premiere on Saturday, September 20, and continue with new episodes every Saturday thereafter.

Ariana Madix hosts Love Island Games Season 2, Photo: Peacock

Why fans may recognize a Love Island Games Season 2 Islander

No, it's not déjà vu — you've definitely seen Love Island Games Season 2 Islander Soléne Favreau before.

The star has already competed on the third season of Love Island: France, but most viewers will recognize her as one of the main cast members on the current season of Bravo's Below Deck.

The 26-year-old has made quite a name for herself on Below Deck Season 12 thanks to her penchant for hooking up with her co-workers and taking some of the most ill-timed breaks from work in the history of reality TV.

Kyle Stillie and Solene Favreau appear on Below Deck Season 12. Photo: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

(In other words, Soléne will fit in just fine in the Villa on Love Island Games Season 2.)

Love Island USA Season 7 winners Bryan and Amaya call it quits

In a message shared on her August 27 Instagram Stories, Amaya Espinal revealed that she and fellow Love Island USA Season 7 winner Bryan Arenales had ended their relationship.

"My Papayas — Bryan and I are no longer together," Amaya wrote. "After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn't align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don't have to drink the whole sea to know it's salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best."

RELATED: Who Won Love Island Games Season 1 — and Are They Still Together? (UPDATE)

While many fans are gutted that the two fan favorites are no longer together, others are already looking toward the future.

Don't count any twists out — anything can happen on Love Island Games Season 2.