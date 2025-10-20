What Time Is The Voice on Tonight? (October 20, 2025) 

Just like your favorite drink, this season's Battles are being served with a twist. While previous seasons of The Voice saw the Coaches pairing up their Artists to go head to head in duets, for Season 28, the Artists are choosing their own partners, who are also their competitors.

Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan always have their work cut out for them picking between talented singers who level up their game between the Blind Auditions and the Battle rounds, but at least the experience is made more fun with the addition of the Battle Advisors: celebrity musicians who help the teams bring their A-games.

McEntire's Artists got advice from Nick Jonas, himself a former Voice Coach, so it was almost like having two Coaches in one. The same could be said for Team Bublé, who got a boost from Kelsea Ballerini, a Coach on Season 27. Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, recruited Lizzo, while Horan got a helping hand from pal Lewis Capaldi.

Here's when to watch the next Battle rounds on The Voice

Cori Kennedy appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

An all-new episode of The Voice airs tonight, Monday October 20, at 8/7c on NBC. As always, you can catch episodes streaming starting the next day on Peacock. Starting this week, there are no Tuesday episodes until mid-December to accommodate the NBA season, so be sure to tune in on Mondays for all the Voice action.

After the Battles comes the Knockouts, which function similarly to the previous round, except that the Artists will choose their own songs and are singing in pairs but not duets, just up against one another. This season, the Knockout twist is that each Coach can award one Artist on their team the "Mic Drop" title, putting them in the running for the opportunity to perform at the New Year's Day Rose Parade!

What's happened so far on The Voice Battles?

Aubrey Nicole appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

The competition is just as fierce between Coaches as it is between Artists. Snoop Dogg proved as much when he tried to trick Reba McEntire into giving him the Artist he wanted to use his Steal on.

Cori Kennedy and Aubrey Nicole, two Team Reba Artists, had just battled via Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert's "Something Bad" when Coach Snoop offered his assessment: "Reba, you’ve done it again. You always find people that—you see something in them. Once we get a chance to hear them after they sat with you, we see and hear the excellence that you see when we probably had no clue...For the sake of the Battle, I would choose Cori."

McEntire, perhaps encouraged by Snoop, gave Kennedy the win, then pressed her button to save Nicole...right as Snoop pressed his to steal her! "I actually said Cori so that [Reba] could take Cori, so that I could take [Aubrey]. So half of the plan worked. But it’s just the other half. I didn’t think [Reba] would save [Aubrey]," Snoop admitted.

McEntire was having none of his machinations. "Aubrey, I think you oughta stay on my team because we are having fun. I know your potential, and we can keep that ball rolling...I love Snoop but NO," she said emphatically, and she did indeed keep her girl.