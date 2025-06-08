It's a wrap on SNL Season 50, but you can rewatch the star-studded anniversary special on TV this weekend.

What Time Is the SNL50 Anniversary Special Airing on NBC Tonight? How to Watch

Get ready for a night of laughter, callback-packed sketches, and wonderful musical performances as NBC invites viewers to an encore presentation of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live was a monster hit, with ratings up 12 percent over Season 49 — cementing its status as the No. 1 comedy series across broadcast and cable for six straight seasons. And the anniversary special, which originally aired on February 16, marked five decades on the network with a celebrity-filled night rich with homages to its history.

Between Meryl Streep making her SNL debut as the mother of Kate McKinnon's UFO-loving Mrs. Rafferty to original Not Ready for Prime Time Player Laraine Newman's sketch with Chad (Pete Davidson), the legion of former SNL Hosts and cast members who returned to celebrate the thrilling milestone, SNL50: The Anniversary Special was hysterical from start to finish.

And this Sunday, it's being rebroadcast on NBC so you can relive the epic special in its entirety.

Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Cecily Strong, and Nick Jonas during the “New York 50th Musical” on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

What time is SNL50: The Anniversary Special starting on NBC tonight? Tune in to the rebroadcast of Saturday Night Live's anniversary special on Sunday, June 8, at 7:30-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The celebrations don't end there. SNL fans can stream the anniversary special — as well as SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, and the documentary Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music — anytime on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow during the “Scared Straight” sketch on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Cher, and more It wouldn't be a proper tribute with a gathering of SNL powerhouses, and the anniversary special was a congregation of comedic heavyweights. Beloved SNL alums who appeared include Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Adam Sandler, Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell. Additionally, Studio 8H alums Fey, John Mulaney, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Seth Meyers returned to help write the special.

