What Time Is Chicago P.D. Premiering Tonight? (October 1)

Season 13 of Chicago P.D. is shaping up to be a certified must-watch.

At long last, the Intelligence Unit returns to our screens as Season 13 of Chicago P.D. returns to NBC on October 1 for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, October 1 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Following the blood-pumping Season 12 finale, the Intelligence Unit finds itself at a crossroads in P.D.'s next chapter. Relationships will be tested, and new faces will shake up the squad room as Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) attempts to right his ship after the Intelligence Unit's disbandment by a corrupt CPD higher-up, Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy). Desperate to reunite his squad, Voight orchestrated the murder of Reid, leaving viewers gobsmacked.

But actions have their consequences on Chicago P.D., and viewers will have to tune in to the Season 13 premiere to witness the emotional fallout. Despite the gripping drama, the tight-knit P.D. cast is excited to be back on the One Chicago set.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Patrick John Flueger (Ruzek) told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​

RELATED: The Death in Chicago P.D. Season 12's Finale That Shocked Us All

Read on to find out how to watch the Chicago P.D. Season 13 premiere and when new episodes air on NBC this fall.

Officer Adam Ruzek (John Flueger) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, October 1, 2025? Yes! Season 13 of Chicago P.D. premieres tonight on NBC for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. The logline for tonight's P.D. premiere — Season 13, Episode 1 ("Consequences") — reads: "Voight teams up with an unlikely ally to take a killer off the streets while fighting to bring his Intelligence unit back together."

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's P.D. episode — Season 13, Episode 2 ("Open Wounds") — reads: "The Intelligence Unit races against time when a man from Torres's own neighborhood is violently abducted."

Where can I watch former seasons of Chicago P.D.? Fans can watch every season of Chicago P.D. — as well as every episode of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med — on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

Chicago P.D.'s showrunner teases details of the Season 13 premiere

Ahead of the thrilling Season 13 premiere, NBC Insider spoke with Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan about what fans can expect from the action-packed episode. Fans will catch up with the Intelligence Unit a month following Voight's decision to end Reid's tyrannical reign by taking justice into his own hands.

"What we find is that Voight's simple solution that he thought he had found was not so simple," Sigan revealed. "So the team is actually disbanded, and we are, in this first episode, exploring how the heck is he gonna get them back together? The bullpen has just been empty for a month, so it's a very different feel to our start."

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1 "Consequences". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Sigan admitted, "Nobody is thriving. Some are doing better than others. Voight's trying not to lose it. As we see through the first episode, he is trying his very best to remain calm, and face his consequences, and do the right thing. And we'll see how that goes."

RELATED: Jesse Lee Soffer Is Returning to Chicago PD for Season 13 — But Not How You Think

"It's been nice to do a psychological deep dive on everybody," Sigan concluded. "There's still a lot of stories to tell, even 13 years in."

Chihards won't want to miss out on any of the action.