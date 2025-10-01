What Time Is the Premiere of Chicago Med Tonight? (October 1)

Season 11 of Chicago Med is exactly what the Gaffney doctors ordered.

As Chihards prepare for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays, they won't want to miss the gripping Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med.

For a decade, the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center have captured hearts with their steadfast dedication to their patients. Amid the medical mayhem, fans have enjoyed the blood-pumping drama both in and out of the hospital. From steamy Gaffney romances to tear-jerking family crises, you never know what's going to happen next on Chicago Med. After the Season 10 finale left fans with a jaw-dropper cliffhanger — Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is pregnant, and the father is still unconfirmed — viewers are counting down the hours till they can get answers and check in on the Gaffney fan favorites.

Read on to find out how to watch the Chicago Med Season 11 premiere and when new episodes air on NBC this fall.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, October 1, 2025? Yes! Season 11 of Chicago Med premieres tonight on NBC for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. The logline for tonight's Chicago Med premiere — Season 11, Episode 1 ("We All Fall Down") — reads: "A family of victims from a house fire is rushed to Gaffney; Lenox fights to save two sisters injured in an all-night rave turned tragedy; tensions mount between Goodwin and Abrams over difficult staffing changes."

When do new episodes of Chicago Med Season 11 air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 11 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Chicago Med episode — Season 11, Episode 2 ("A Game of Inches") — reads: "Things get personal when Ripley and Archer butt heads over the treatment plans tied to an unusual case; Asher makes a surprising discovery with an expectant couple; a patient throws the hospital into chaos."

Where can I watch former seasons of Chicago Med? Fans can watch every episode of Chicago Med — or stream episodes of Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D., — on Peacock, the best place for a One Chicago marathon of all your favorite Windy City rescues.

Chicago Med's showrunner reveals we'll learn more about Hannah's baby in Season 11

All eyes are on Chicago Med's Season 11 premiere after viewers were left reeling with Hannah's surprise pregnancy. The baby news comes after Hannah's break-up with her ex-boyfriend, Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell). After she learned she was pregnant, many fans assumed Ripley was the father, only for Hannah to visit Dean Archer (Steven Weber) in the finale's final moments.

Med showrunner Allen MacDonald weighed in on the "Silence of the Lambs bait-and-switch" during a post-finale interview with TV Line, where he chatted about the fan reactions to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

"A lot of people, when the pregnancy came up, they assumed that it’s Ripley that is the father, and that might be correct," MacDonald said. "And there was a whole group of people that want Archer and Hannah to be together, and they were very upset by that. And all through the season, depending on where we took the story, there’s one group that wants that to happen with Dean, there’s one group that wants it to happen with Ripley."

MacDonald continued, "I think when the final answer comes out, obviously, part of the audience will love it, and part of the audience will be disappointed... But [we] just ask ourselves what we think is the most natural, organic path for the character to take. And that was our north star when we were deciding to do the story of who the father of the baby was."

Chihards will want to tune in, so set your alarms for the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med.