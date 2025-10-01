What Time Is the Chicago Fire Premiere Coming on Tonight? (October 1)

One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and fans can't wait to jump into an action-packed Season 14 of Chicago Fire.

How to Watch Watch the Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 1 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From fresh faces and squad shake-ups making their way to Firehouse 51 to the blood-pumping rescues these firefighters pull off each episode, Chihards have missed catching up with the Windy City heroes after a gripping Season 13 of Chicago Fire. In between the steamy firehouse romance and action-packed rescues, 51's new Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) emerged as the leader the squad needed, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) stepped down as Captain to give fellow veteran Mouch (Christian Stolte) a chance to lead, and most excitingly, longtime 51 power couple Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) just celebrated a positive pregnancy test.

With so many beloved lives at a crossroads, viewers are perched to see where the drama leads next. Read on to find out how to watch the Chicago Fire Season 14 premiere and when new episodes air on NBC this fall.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, October 1, 2025? Yes! Season 14 of Chicago Fire premieres tonight on NBC for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. The logline for tonight's Chicago Fire premiere — Season 14, Episode 1 ("Kick Down Doors") — reads: "A new face at Firehouse 51 causes tension, while rising chaos in the city brings new challenges to the team; Herrmann stalls on plans of relinquishing his office to Mouch."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 14 air? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 14 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 14, Episode 2 ("Primary Search") — reads: "Vasquez fights to prove himself at 51; Violet and Novak pursue a troubling mystery; Herrmann is on a quest to keep Molly's profitable."

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where can I watch former seasons of Chicago Fire? Fans can watch every episode of Chicago Fire — or stream episodes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med — on Peacock, the best place for a One Chicago marathon of all your favorite Windy City rescues.

Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman dishes details on Season 14

In an interview with TV Insider, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman teased what's ahead for Season 14 of the NBC nail-biter, revealing that Firehouse 51 will undergo numerous shake-ups this season due to pressure from higher governmental authorities.

"It’s very true to what’s happening now in the world, this auditor coming in and saying, 'Look, CFD is cleaning house, and things are going to get shaken up,” Newman explained. "And there’s nobody safe in this shake-up. So, next season is going to be about how the s**t really hits the fan once that mandate comes down and how things get shaken up and how our team can hold together as a family while all this craziness is happening around them."

Newman added that Season 14 will be defined by a chapter of change, and more specifically, how the seasoned Firehouse 51 fan favorites react to these shake-ups that they may or may not agree with.

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) appears in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 1. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

"It’s going to be very much about how the change affects everybody, not just from the top, but going down below, too," Newman continued. "And one thing we learned when we brought in Pascal that was really fun is that it’s not just about getting to know this new character, it’s that a new character brings out new sides to the characters we’ve had for a long time. And you see different parts of them and get to know them better."

Newman concluded, "So yeah, next season’s going to be all about shakeups and how everybody reacts and new people and comings and goings."

Chihards won't want to miss it, so set your alarms for the Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire.