What Time Is The Paper Airing on NBC Tonight, November 17?

Chelsea Frei Used to Intern for Seth; Wrote Greg Daniels a Letter After The Paper Audition

The Peacock comedy, set in the same universe as The Office, is airing Season 1 episodes on NBC following new episodes of St. Dennis Medical .

The Paper is making news on NBC.

The Peacock comedy debuted all 10 episodes of Season 1 on the streaming service on September 4, It was such a hit that it's now getting an encore on NBC, the former home of its TV relative The Office.

Domnhall Gleeson stars in the mockumentary series as Ned Sampson, a salesman and former journalism student who takes over as the new EIC of the struggling local newspaper. Once a well-regarded source of local and national news, the Toledo Truth Teller has since been bought by paper product company Enervate and is now mostly for selling ads. Ned, with the help of several Enervate employees, is determined to revive the Truth Teller and bring back small town journalism.

The Paper takes place in the same world as The Office, and features a certain former Dunder Mifflin employee. Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) works at Enervate as an accountant, and while he's wary of the same camera crew following him around once again, he's excited to work on the Arts & Leisure section of the paper, and craft Sudoku puzzles.

The show also stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Eric Rahill, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Ramona Young.

You can catch up with Ned, Oscar and the rest of the Truth Teller's staff beginning tonight, so get all the details below.

What time does The Paper air on NBC on Mondays?

Watch The Paper episodes on NBC every Monday at 8:30/7:30c, after a new episode of St. Denis Medical.

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore), Nicole (Ramona Young), and Detrick (Melvin Gregg) having a conversation on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

Why The Paper is airing on NBC after streaming on Peacock

"Knowing how much The Office was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give The Paper a similar opportunity to connect,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCU Entertainment, when NBC first announced the move. “One of the strengths of our company is meeting fans where they are by delivering shows across multiple platforms to maximize exposure and engagement.”

Adam (Alex Edelman), Barry (Duane R. Shepard), and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Aaron Epstein/Peacock

When does Season 2 of The Paper come out?

The series was already renewed for a second season — even before it debuted! — so this is the perfect opportunity to revisit the Truth Teller's newsroom while we wait to find out what happens next.

While we can't share The Paper's Season 2 return date yet, you'll know it as soon as we can.