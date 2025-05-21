What Time Is the Chicago P.D. Season Finale on Tonight? (May 21, 2025)

The Season 12 finale of Chicago P.D. is here, and between the juicy One Chicago romances and gripping P.D. action, fans are on the edge of their seats to see how it all ends.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For over a decade, viewers have obsessed over the swoon-worthy relationship between Intelligence Unit officers Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). At long last, the lovers will tie the knot in Season 12's finale, but that doesn't mean there will be any shortage of intensity. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his fearless unit are under fire in P.D.'s finale, demanding the officers get creative and work outside the box to see justice served. As the church bells ring on the horizon, Chi-Hards can also anticipate some hallmark twists and turns as Season 12 comes to an action-packed conclusion. Will Burzek get their happily ever after, or will the latest chaos throw a wrench in their plans?

RELATED: This Chicago P.D. Star Is Too Adorable Holding Hands with Her "Work Husband"

Read on to learn when and where to watch the Season 12 finale of Chicago P.D.

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook and Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, May 21, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago P.D. finale — Season 12, Episode 22 ("Vows") — reads: "Forced to cease operations while under investigation by Internal Affairs, Intelligence goes off-book to bring down Reid once and for all; Ruzek and Burgess consider delaying their nuptials amid the uncertainty."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 13. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 7 Episode 7 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? You can stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to stay caught up with P.D.'s Season 12 cases ahead of the finale or relive the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

RELATED: NBC Renews All Three One Chicago Series for 2025-2026 Season (DETAILS)

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."