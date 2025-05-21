Ripley and Frost Help a Child Who Is Turning Blue and Can’t Breathe | Chicago Med | NBC

Gaffney's finest will be put to the test in the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med.

What Time Is the Chicago Med Season Finale on Tonight? (May 21, 2025)

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med is here and couldn't come fast enough.

The May 14 episode of Chicago Med ("Baby Mine...") was jam-packed with twists and turns as some of Gaffney's most resilient nurses and doctors were tested. From jaw-dropping medical updates to juicy workplace drama, viewers were elated to welcome back two Chicago Med alums: Dr. Charles' two daughters! Alas, the family reunion was less-than-ideal after Dr. Charles' mother suddenly passed away. As if that wasn't thrilling enough, the episode left off on a mighty cliffhanger after Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) learned that she is pregnant — just days after agreeing to become a surrogate for her sister.

Between Hannah's shocking news and Dr. Charles' family crisis, Chi-Hards can't wait to see how it all comes to a head in the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med.

Get the details about when and where to watch the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med on NBC, below.

Angela Tucker (Deirdre Lovejoy) and Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, May 21, 2025? Yes, and you won't want to miss it! The logline for tonight's Chicago Med finale — Season 10, Episode 22 ("...Don't You Cry") — reads: "Goodwin is tasked with enforcing difficult cuts to hospital personnel; Charles' daughter is hospitalized after a car accident; a transplant patient makes a life-changing decision."

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air? New episodes of Chicago Med air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into Season 1 medical mayhem or catch up with Gaffney's doctors ahead of the Season 10 finale, Peacock is the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber (A.K.A. Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."