What Time Does Love Island USA's Reunion Come on Tonight? (August 25)

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

The Season 7 cast will all be together for the first time in a reunion hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. Catch all the drama on Peacock.

After a season full of heartbreak, flirtation, rumors, and more wisdom nuggets from Amaya Papaya than we can count, it all comes down to this: the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airs tonight on Peacock. Co-hosted by Bravo boss Andy Cohen and Love Island's own Ariana Madix, the reunion will bring the entire cast back together to address everything that went down at the villa, all the online speculation, and the moments that didn't make it to air. You don't wanna miss this.

In the trailer that was released on Thursday, August 21, fans got a glimpse of the awkward confrontations to come. Accusations flew back and forth as islanders accused one another of making promises they didn't intend to keep and going behind one another's backs. And the social media of it all just makes it even more complicated. Here's hoping Andy and Ariana can get to the bottom of a few things...

How do I watch the reunion? Don't miss a minute of the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion! Stream it the moment the episode drops on Peacock tonight, August 25 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

We know it'll be a reunion to remember, as Cohen already teased fans.

“Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke,” Cohen told his Instagram followers during a hiatus in filming on August 12. “We are on dinner break. We’re going back in there soon. This reunion — it’s good and everybody’s here. And I’m having so much fun with Ariana. She’s amazing, and you know what I like doing, I like hosting a reunion with her. It’s really fun! So anyway, Daddy needs some coffee or something.” Later, he promised fans, "It was a great reunion, just so you know.”

Who won Love Island USA Season 7? Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales walked away with the $100,000 prize, and they couldn't have been happier! "I'm overwhelmed with emotions, but they're all positive. I feel so happy and excited, I can't wait to call my parents!" Amaya, aka the villa's "sensitive gangster," told Ariana Madix in a post-finale interview after jumping in the pool to celebrate their win.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

"I'm so happy. I can't wait to talk to my mom, my dad, talk to my boys back home," Bryan added. "One thing we always said was we're gonna be us and see where that takes us, and look what ended up happening."