Here's how and when to watch the Season 13 finale of Chicago Fire.

What Time is Chicago Fire Season Finale on Tonight? (May 21, 2025)

The Season 13 finale of Chicago Fire is here, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see how the Firehouse 51 fan favorites brace the latest chaos.

From blood-pumping rescue missions to high-octane drama within the walls of Firehouse 51 along with shocking breakups and jaw-dropping arrests, Chi-Hards have been led on a wild ride this season. The Windy City heroes have been put to the test as Season 13 comes to an gripping end. And the stars behind Chicago Fire have certainly enjoyed being part of it all.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg (A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Find out when and where to watch the Chicago Fire Season 13 finale episode, below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, May 21, 2025? Yes, and Chi-Hards won't want to miss it! The logline for tonight's Chicago Fire finale — Season 13, Episode 22 ("It Had to End This Way") — reads: "Severide puts his job on the line to help out one of their own; Kidd navigates Natalie's complicated relationship with her sister; Herrmann prepares to take the Chief test."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

