What Time Does Yes, Chef! Premiere Tonight? (April 28, 2025)

Martha Stewart and José Andrés are teaming up for a new twist on the cooking competition series.

Sharpen your knives and hold onto your aprons, Yes, Chef! is almost here. The thrilling new competition cooking series, co-hosted and judged by Martha Stewart and José Andrés, brings together 12 out-of-control chefs who need to be taken down a peg or two before they can achieve true greatness.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Yes, Chef! on Monday, April 28 at 10/9c on NBC.

Will they learn some humility, bolster their confidence, and temper their egos, or will the stress of the kitchen prove too much?

What time does Yes, Chef! premiere tonight, Monday, April 28, 2025? Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, April 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following The Voice. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Who's competing in the Yes, Chef! premiere episode? From big egos and hot tempers to confidence issues, 12 chef have been nominated by colleagues and loved ones who are hoping this competition will soften their sharp edges and help them reach their full potential. The chef competing in Yes, Chef! Season 1 are: Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY

Michelle Francis | Santa Monica, CA

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire | Bristol, VA

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

Petrina Peart | Cheyenne, WY

Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC For more details about these talented chefs, read their full bios in our competitor breakdown on NBC Insider.

Julia Chebotar, Zain Ismail, Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire, Petrina Peart, Ronny Miranda, Jake Lawler, Katsuji Tanabe, Peter Richardson, Christopher Morales, Emily Brubaker, Lee Frank, Michelle Francis on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

What is Yes, Chef! about? Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts 12 highly skilled chefs through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential. Enter: Martha Stewart and José Andrés.



With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end. Each episode features two challenges, starting with the Main Challenge, which is a team exercise designed to test their leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will then compete in the cook-off and will be given an important decision to make in the challenge that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week. The chef who handles the heat, impressing with both their food and teamwork while improving their behavior under Martha and José's guidance, will take home the $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

Where to watch Yes, Chef!

New episodes of Yes, Chef! will premiere on Monday nights on NBC starting on April 28 and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.