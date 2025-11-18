Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

What Time Does the Married at First Sight Season 19 Reunion Come Out? (DETAILS)

Decision Day is nearly here for the newlyweds of Married at First Sight Season 19 and we'll finally get to catch up with the cast when they sit down for what's sure to be a revealing reunion.

But before we get to the reunion, the couples will share whether they've decided to stay married or get a divorce during the Married at First Sight Season 19 finale. And it sounds like there are plenty of question marks remaining. In Episode 12 ("Decision Day Is Near"), the couples spent the night apart from each other to reflect on their respective relationships and viewers already saw an unexpected twist unfold for Will and Brittany.

As Brittany was getting her hair and makeup done for Decision Day, Will called to let her know that he was going to say no, he didn't want to stay married. "I was trying to think about what my biggest fears or issues with the relationship and after putting all that together, I just called Brittany and let her know I was gonna say 'no,'" Will explained in a solo interview. "I love her and I adore her, but I can't be in a relationship where I'm constantly told that my feelings don't matter."

Completely taken aback by Will's call, Brittany told cameras, "Part of me doesn't believe him, and that's the part that wants to fight. But I don't really know where to go from here."

While Will and Brittany certainly have a lot to unpack on Decision Day, there are still lots of unknowns for the other couples as well. Read on to find out exactly when you can watch the Married at First Sight Season 19 finale and reunion.

When does the Married at First Sight Season 19 reunion come out? Both the finale and reunion for Married at First Sight Season 19 will be available to stream at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 20, exclusively on Peacock.

How can you watch past episodes of Married at First Sight Season 19? You can stream the first 12 episodes of Married at First Sight Season 19 on Peacock right now, and there are plenty of big moments to catch up on before the finale and reunion. From each couple meeting for the very first time on their wedding days to their romantic honeymoons in Panama and navigating real life together back home in Texas, this season has been a whirlwind. Fans have been kept on their toes as Meghann and Derrek found out they're expecting a baby, as Jalyn revealed that Belynda is her mother, and many more revelations in between. Needless to say, the reunion can't come soon enough.

The Married at First Sight couples have big decisions to make ahead of the reunion

Beyond Will and Brittany's relationship woes, Belynda and Chad have struggled with tense arguments while Jalyn and Josh have been confronting their concerns over their different hobbies and Rhonda and Pat's communication styles have hit a number of roadblocks. As for Meghann and Derrek, who announced Married at First Sight's first pregnancy during the experiment in Episode 9, they've discussed the added layer to their marriage with a baby on the way.

"Decision Day's a little bit different for us than other couples," Derrek told Meghann ahead of the finale. "I want to formally confirm my decision, but there is way more on the line. There's more reason for us to stay together given the pregnancy."

Meghann acknowledged how there's "more at stake" with their marriage, but also said they'd still be able to co-parent should they decide not to stay together. "I love Derrek, but like, just 'cause we're pregnant doesn't mean we have to be together," she said in a solo interview. "It's not like I'm thinking about saying 'no,' but the independent side of me is, like, we do have a choice and I don't want that to be the only reason we stay married."

Fortunately, all will be revealed soon!