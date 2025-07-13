You won't want to leave your couch at any point tonight.

What Time Does the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale Come on Tonight? (July 13)

All roads lead to one last unforgettable night in the villa — with $100,000 up for grabs.

For the first and only time this season, romances and drama will take a backseat as the winning couple of Love Island USA Season 7 will be announced live on Peacock. Which couple will be awarded the $100,000? How will the prize money be split? Which fan-favorite pairing has been chosen by viewers to be the last couple standing?

All questions will be answered tonight — and here's how to be part of every unmissable minute.

What time is the Love Island USA Season 7 finale on tonight?

The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale airs tonight, Sunday, July 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT only on Peacock.

Which Islanders will walk away with their share of $100,000? Tonight, viewers will find out which couple will officially outlast all the twists and turns of Season 7 — and be handsomely rewarded for their efforts.

Grab some popcorn, prepare your favorite drink, and gather your friends; it's going to be a night to remember in the iconic villa.

Can episodes be streamed at a later date?

Yes — all episodes of Love Island USA can be streamed on-demand on Peacock the day after they originally air.

Chris Seeley and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

So, if you can't catch the Finale as it happens on July 13, your next-best bet is to log on to Peacock on July 14.

Will there be more episodes of Love Island USA this summer?

Although Season 7 draws to a close tonight, Love Island USA fans have reason to be excited — Love Island: Beyond the Villa is now streaming on Peacock! The new unscripted Peacock series follows many of your favorite Islanders from Season 6 as they navigate their lives — and relationships new and old — living in Los Angeles.

If you haven't caught the series' sneak peek trailer, check it out here:

Season 6 Islanders JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington will all be back in Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

After the premiere on July 13, regularly scheduled episodes will air on Peacock every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT beginning July 17.