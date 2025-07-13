NBC Insider Exclusive

What Time Does the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale Come on Tonight? (July 13)

You won't want to leave your couch at any point tonight.

By Chris Phelan
All roads lead to one last unforgettable night in the villa — with $100,000 up for grabs.

For the first and only time this season, romances and drama will take a backseat as the winning couple of Love Island USA Season 7 will be announced live on Peacock. Which couple will be awarded the $100,000? How will the prize money be split? Which fan-favorite pairing has been chosen by viewers to be the last couple standing?

All questions will be answered tonight — and here's how to be part of every unmissable minute.

What time is the Love Island USA Season 7 finale on tonight?

The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale airs tonight, Sunday, July 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT only on Peacock.

Which Islanders will walk away with their share of $100,000? Tonight, viewers will find out which couple will officially outlast all the twists and turns of Season 7 — and be handsomely rewarded for their efforts.

Grab some popcorn, prepare your favorite drink, and gather your friends; it's going to be a night to remember in the iconic villa.

Can episodes be streamed at a later date?

Yes — all episodes of Love Island USA can be streamed on-demand on Peacock the day after they originally air.

Chris Seeley and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez shirtless on a basketball court.

Chris Seeley and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32.

 Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

So, if you can't catch the Finale as it happens on July 13, your next-best bet is to log on to Peacock on July 14.

Will there be more episodes of Love Island USA this summer?

Although Season 7 draws to a close tonight, Love Island USA fans have reason to be excited — Love Island: Beyond the Villa is now streaming on Peacock! The new unscripted Peacock series follows many of your favorite Islanders from Season 6 as they navigate their lives — and relationships new and old — living in Los Angeles.

If you haven't caught the series' sneak peek trailer, check it out here:

Season 6 Islanders JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington will all be back in Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

After the premiere on July 13, regularly scheduled episodes will air on Peacock every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT beginning July 17.

