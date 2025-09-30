Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Catch new episodes of the Tonight Show host's new NBC reality competition series on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What Time Does On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Premiere Tonight, September 30, 2025?

Jimmy Fallon is ready to find the next great marketing genius starting tonight, September 30.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On Brand is NBC's newest reality competition series, featuring 10 creative thinkers competing for the attention of national companies and the chance to make their marketing dreams come true. With help from Bozoma Saint John, a marketing exec with experience at Uber, Apple, and Netflix, the Tonight Show host will present branding challenges and guide competitors through pitching and executing the best ideas.

You'll watch ad campaigns go from brainstorm to billboard all in one episode, starting with a new breakfast campaign at Dunkin' that produces some incredible and occasionally hilarious results. (Fallon teased one contestant's unintentionally giggle-worthy pitch, a concept called a "Munch Box", during his appearance on the Kelce brothers podcast New Heights.)

In the end, only one contestant will be named Innovator of the Year. So how do you watch the On Brand premiere? It airs right after The Voice, and all the details can be found below.

RELATED: The Cast of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Has Been Revealed: See the Full List

What time is On Brand's premiere?

On Brand premieres Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c, immediately after The Voice. The premiere will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Sabrina Burke, Bozoma Saint John, Jimmy Fallon, and Mahiri Takai appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's episode schedule

NBC's serving up a double dose of On Brand each week, as new episodes air Tuesdays and Fridays for the first three weeks.

On Tuesdays, episodes air at 10/9c. On Fridays, episodes air at 8/7c.

Here is the full schedule of episodes and brands:

Episode 1: Dunkin'

Tuesday, September 30, 10/9c

Episode 2: Southwest Airlines

Friday, October 3, 8/7c.

Episode 3: Marshalls

Tuesday, October 7, 10/9c

Episode 4: Sonic

Friday, October 10, 8/7c

Episode 5: Captain Morgan

Tuesday, October 14, 10/9c

Episode 6: Pillsbury

Friday, October 17, 8/7c

Episode 7: KitchenAid

Friday, October 24, 8/7c

Episode 8: Therabody

Friday, October 31, 8/7c

RELATED: Bozoma Saint John's Major Marketing Career, from Uber to On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Jill McVicar Nelson, Scott Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, and Bozoma Saint John appear during On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Who are the On Brand contestants?

The 10 competitors hoping to rise to the next level of their marketing careers range from young self-starters to parents starting over with new careers to seasoned industry vets ready to prove the value of their experience.

Here's the full list of contestants:

Azhelle Wade, 36, Cranston, RI

A toy industry expert known as "The Toy Coach."

Bianca Fernandez, 28, New York, NY

Creative Director at the skincare company Personal Day.

Pyper Bleu, 26, Brooklyn, NY

Artist and owner of an art collective and clothing line.

Sabrina Burke, 55, Port St. Joe, FL

Former real estate broker and current manager to her influencer daughter.

Lauren Karwoski, 26, New York, NY

Full-time traveler and creator and former journalist.

Elijah Bennett, 25, Chicago, IL

Directing and screenwriting graduate currently working as a swim instructor and ghostwriter for an influencer.

Ryan Winn, 26, Nashville, TN

Former college athlete who owns a small but successful marketing agency.

Dr. Rajesh "Dr. Raj" Srivastava, 60, Murfreesboro, TN

A marketing professor with an MBA and PhD who teaches at Middle Tennessee State University.

BT Hale, 36, Keller TX

Emcee and marketing mind at Cowboys Red River honky tonk bar.

Mahiri Takai, 38, Dallas, TX

Fashion whiz and owner of a digital media agency who also founded Men's Fashion Week Dallas.

For more info on each of the contestants, be sure to check out the full guide here.

Rajesh Srivastava, Elijah Bennett, Mahiri Takai, Ryan Winn, and Bianca Fernandez appear on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

RELATED: The Premiere Dates for NBC's Fall 2025 Shows, NBA on NBC, and Sunday Night Football

Be sure to catch On Brand's Tuesday premiere, and come back to NBC Insider for show news and recaps all season long.