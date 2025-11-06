What Time Does NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night Start?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

There are still a couple of weeks to go until fans everywhere can experience the concluding chapter of Wicked on the big screen. Wicked: For Good, one of the year's most-anticipated movies, arrives in theaters November 21, but you don't have to wait that long to experience something magical from the Wicked cast.

How to Watch Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC.

On November 6, NBC will broadcast Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a two-hour musical special starring the cast of the films, led by Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba Thropp) and Ariana Grande (Glinda Upland), and if you love all things Wicked, you will not want to miss this television event for the ages.

What time does Wicked: One Wonderful Night start? Wicked: One Wonderful Night will premiere November 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and lands on Peacock the following day, November 7.

A musical spectacular led by Erivo and Grande, Wicked: One Wonderful Night is intended not as additional story in the Wicked saga, but instead as a celebration of the songs and characters that made the first film a global phenomenon in 2024. The film's two stars, both of whom return in For Good, will be joined onstage by co-stars like Bowen Yang (Pfannee), Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz), and Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), and will perform beloved songs from Wicked while also previewing brand-new songs from For Good written specifically for the feature film adaptation.

Based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name, which was itself based on Gregory Maguire's novel, which was inspired by L. Frank Baum's beloved Oz books and their first film adaptation in 1939, Wicked arrived in theaters last Thanksgiving and became one of 2024's biggest movies, initiating new fans into the Wicked story while winning over die-hard lovers of the musical as well. Now, For Good is coming to conclude the story, and One Wonderful Night is a bridge that helps get us over the rainbow.

Wicked: For Good is in theaters November 21; get tickets now! Visit the official Wicked: For Good movie site here.