What Time Does NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night Start?

Before Wicked: For Good hits theaters, celebrate the story with a star-packed musical special on NBC.

By Matthew Jackson
There are still a couple of weeks to go until fans everywhere can experience the concluding chapter of Wicked on the big screen. Wicked: For Good, one of the year's most-anticipated movies, arrives in theaters November 21, but you don't have to wait that long to experience something magical from the Wicked cast. 

How to Watch

Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC

On November 6, NBC will broadcast Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a two-hour musical special starring the cast of the films, led by Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba Thropp) and Ariana Grande (Glinda Upland), and if you love all things Wicked, you will not want to miss this television event for the ages.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Wicked Special One Wonderful Night

What time does Wicked: One Wonderful Night start?

Wicked: One Wonderful Night will premiere November 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and lands on Peacock the following day, November 7.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) stand next to each other in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

NBC Is Getting Seriously Wicked in November!

This November, NBC is getting Wicked. 

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2024's Wicked, aptly titled Wicked: For Good, hits theaters November 21 and closes out the story of Glinda, the Good Witch of the North (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)Get your tickets now

Before that, be sure to tune in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night,  a concert special airing on NBC Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c and streaming next day on Peacock. The TV event will feature musical performances—both from Grande and Erivo—plus appearances from Michelle YeohJeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Fans may just get a sneak peek of Wicked: For Good, as well... 

So, in other words, you won't want to miss it! 

RELATED: How to Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night

A musical spectacular led by Erivo and Grande, Wicked: One Wonderful Night is intended not as additional story in the Wicked saga, but instead as a celebration of the songs and characters that made the first film a global phenomenon in 2024. The film's two stars, both of whom return in For Good, will be joined onstage by co-stars like Bowen Yang (Pfannee), Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz), and Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), and will perform beloved songs from Wicked while also previewing brand-new songs from For Good written specifically for the feature film adaptation. 

Based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name, which was itself based on Gregory Maguire's novel, which was inspired by L. Frank Baum's beloved Oz books and their first film adaptation in 1939, Wicked arrived in theaters last Thanksgiving and became one of 2024's biggest movies, initiating new fans into the Wicked story while winning over die-hard lovers of the musical as well. Now, For Good is coming to conclude the story, and One Wonderful Night is a bridge that helps get us over the rainbow.

Wicked: For Good is in theaters November 21; get tickets now! Visit the official Wicked: For Good movie site here.

