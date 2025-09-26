Here's how to tune in to Season 5 episodes on NBC.

What Time Does Law & Order: Organized Crime Come On? The Schedule

Thursday, September 25 has come and gone, which means that not only have Law & Order and its iconic spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, aired their Season 25 and Season 27 premieres, but fans have also been celebrating the return of Law & Order: Organized Crime to NBC.

Every Thursday on NBC for the rest of the 2025/2026 TV season, Organized Crime will re-air its Season 5 episodes in full. That's right, no need to log on to Peacock to watch the exciting spinoff starring Christopher Meloni as the iconic Detective Elliot Stabler!

But what time does Organized Crime Season 5 air every Thursday? 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's the official schedule for the most dramatic night on television:

8:00 p.m. ET: Law & Order

9:00 p.m. ET: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10:00 p.m. ET: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Organized Crime Season 5 sees Stabler continue to navigate through his personal struggles — and extensive trauma — from his years on the SVU in New York as he goes undercover in a smuggling operation. Meloni's character also *spoiler alert* reunites with Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson in the most unexpected manner.

If you haven't seen their emotional scenes together yet, don't forget to tune in to Season 5 of Organized Crime every Thursday this fall on NBC!

Christopher Meloni reveals one of his "most prized possessions"

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appears in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, Episode 21. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

During an August 2025 video tour of his home for Architectural Digest, Meloni peeled back the curtain and showed fans around his beautiful New York City dream home. One of the tour's highlights? A framed piece of art that sits in Meloni's office

"This is one of my most prized possessions — when SVU got spoofed by MAD Magazine," Meloni said, showing off a framed oversized comic strip illustrated by American caricaturist Mort Drucker.

Titled "Lewd & Disorder: It's P.U.", the comic featured hilariously exaggerated versions of Meloni's Stabler and Richard Belzer's John Munch characters. (And Robocop, too, for some reason that is only known by the original artist himself.)

"I hate pedophiles," professes "Stabler" in the comic. "I won't be happy until every sicko-pervert in New York City is behind bars."

Drucker couldn't resist taking a shot at the iconic character's famous temperament.

"Actually, I won't be happy then, either," faux Stabler quips.