What Time Does Destination X Premiere Tonight? (May 27, 2025)

Pack your bags, folks, because the blacked-out Destination X bus waits for no one.

Prepare to be whisked away to Destination X for an adventure unlike any other.

The new travel competition series, hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is about to begin, taking audiences to places unknown for a chance to grab a quarter of a million dollars. The kicker? Each player will be planted in an unknown setting in Europe, far from the well-traveled tourist towns that could make their location identifiable.

Contestants must rely on their own knowledge and understanding of their unfamiliar surroundings to guess where they are.

Thankfully, NBC Insider is here to take the guessing out of when it airs.

What time does Destination X premiere tonight, Tuesday, May 27, 2025? Destination X premieres tonight, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

All About Destination X

Players will traverse the European continent on a blacked-out “Destination X” bus, with each new episode featuring a new stop for the participants to disembark. The geo-guessing series is the American take on the popular Belgian series but features its own NBC-generated twists and turns.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan adds to the suspense with his own surprises, from mental puzzles to impossible ultimatums, all while the number of travelers dwindles.

At the end of each episode, a selection of players will enter the Map Room to place an X on the map to guess where they are. Whoever guesses farthest from their actual location must pack their bags and leave the show.

“Each player’s strategic gameplay is tested as they eat, sleep, and travel together through Europe’s most desirable locations on the ‘Destination X’ bus,” according to the show’s official description. “The players each share an unmistakable sense of wanderlust, but with constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries, they’re forced to discover who they can trust, whose strengths will take them the farthest, and who to send to the Map Room.”

The last competitor standing will gain the $250,000 prize, as explained in a video featuring the show’s mischievous host laying down all the rules.

Meet the Destination X Competitors

Josh Martinez, Jonah Evarts, Mack Fitzgerald, Tai Lowry, Rick Szabo, Shayne Cureton, Ally Bross, Rachel Rosette, Biggy Bailey, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Matteo Graia/NBC

The 12 complete strangers playing in Destination X are tasked with answering just one question: “Where the X are we?”

The participants include:

Biggy Bailey of Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Kim Conner of Kaneohe, HI

JaNa Craig of Las Vegas, NV

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Jonah Evarts of Manhattan, KS

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Tai Lowry of Prince George’s County, MD

Josh Martinez of Miami, FL

Rachel Rossette of Orlando, FL

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber of Los Angeles, CA

Gamesters may recognize JaNa Craig from Season 6 of Love Island USA (available to watch now on Peacock), while Peter Weber is best remembered for his skills on The Bachelor and The Traitors. Viewers may also recognize Josh Martinez from Season 19 of Big Brother and The Challenge.

Where to watch Destination X

Don’t miss the Destination X series premiere on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC because the blacked-out bus waits for no one.

Just kidding! All-new episodes will air every Tuesday night and will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

